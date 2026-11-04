Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Ram Darbar-inspired jewellery collection in Prayagraj: See pics

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Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on November 4 to share her regal look at a photoshoot for PNG Jewellers in Prayagraj. The event was a new store opening of the jewellery brand, for which the actor was decked in their Ram Darbar-inspired new collection. Check out the pictures below.

Breaking down Kangana’s jewellery The jewellery pieces worn by Kangana are part of a specialised, heritage-inspired collection by PNG Jewellers. Crafted from heavy 22-karat yellow gold, the suite showcases classic Indian temple craftsmanship.

The centrepiece of the look was the gold choker necklace. Broad with an antique finish, it features tiny, meticulously carved gold figurines along the band framed by intricate filigree work and bedded with precious stones.

Right below the choker was the long temple necklace. The chest-length gold chain had the copper sections made of multi-layered gold bead strands with a large, ornate temple pendant at the end. The central pendant has delicate motifs carved into it.

Along with the neck pieces, the actor wore heavy, matching gold jhumkas, or bell-shaped drop earrings attached to traditional kaan chains (ear-supporting chains) that sweep back into her hair. She wore a thick bangle on each wrist - deeply carved antique gold kadas that mirror the detailed filigree work seen on her necklaces.

A nose pin and small bindi accentuated her look, which was further complemented by her sharp makeup and her hair being tied into a neat bun on her head, circled by a white flower garland.

About Kangana’s dress Kangana’s attire in the photoshoot mirrored a timeless aesthetic as it beautifully blended rich contrasting tones and heavy textures. She looked sophisticated and regal, draped in a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree with a vibrant burnt-orange and gold base.

The fabric is adorned with an all-over intricate zari floral vine weave (jaal work), characteristic of heritage South Indian textiles. The border of the sari features a broad, heavily woven gold zari band that adds weight to the drape.

The warm orange drape sharply contrasts with the blouse - deep purple silk with elbow-length sleeves. The blouse is heavily embellished with gold hand-embroidery, highlighting intricate floral motifs and matching zari borders along the sleeves and neckline that pull the entire look together.