HT Leadership Summit: Economist Joseph E Stiglitz questions value of trade deals with Trump’s US

Nobel laureate economist Joseph E Stiglitz on Saturday questioned what a trade deal with the US was worth under President Donald Trump. He said Canada’s agreement with Washington had done little good. Stiglitz cited the EU example and said the US was pressing its trading partners to give up their sovereignty. Nobel laureate economist Joseph E Stiglitz at the HT Leadership Summit. (HT )

“Canada had a trade agreement with the US. What good did it do?” Stiglitz said at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in conversation with Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director of Artha Global.

He pointed to Europe’s attempt to control its digital economy and the worrying US response. “And the US said no, not if you are trading with us. And then you are giving up your sovereignty. That is something to be worried about,” said Stiglitz, who chaired Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers from 1995 to 1997 and was the World Bank’s chief economist (1997 to 2000).