Ramayana box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer crosses ₹600 crore, beats lifetime haul of Chhaava
Ramayana Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The second part will release in 2028.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. The film did great business on its opening day, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. After a dip, the film showed a sharp growth over the extended Diwali holiday period. It crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release.
Ramayana box office update
Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. Friday saw a dip, and the film collected only ₹48.05 crore. The film picked up on Saturday with a haul of ₹69.80 crore. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.
Ramayana entered the elite 500-crore club on Wednesday. The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ramayana collected ₹39.67 crore, taking its box office collection to ₹604.27 crore. The film has seen a dip again but maintained momentum after the Diwali holidays, crossing the ₹600 crore mark. It remains to be seen how the film performs on its second weekend, and is able to improve more to cross the ₹700 crore mark.
Deep Dive
Ramayana has now surpassed the lifetime haul of Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and released last year, which stood at ₹601.57 crore. Previously, it had crossed lifetime hauls of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (which stood at ₹544.28 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's previous theatrical release Animal (which stood at ₹556.36 crore).
About Ramayana
Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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