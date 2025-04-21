Chhaava smashes India box office, is 2nd Bollywood film to cross 600 crore mark; updated top 10 list

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is on a record-breaking spree. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the historical drama has stormed past ₹600 crore mark in India. After Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, Chhaava has become the third film to achieve this milestone. It is the second Bollywood movie (originally in Hindi) to hit the mark. Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has crossed ₹ 600 crore mark in its India collection.

Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, who is also a celebrated action director in Bollywood, thanked the fans for their support in making the film, a blockbuster. It is interesting to note that while the other films relied also on the popularity of their franchise to bring people to the theaters, Laxman Utekar directed Chhaava knocked it out of the park with strong characterisation, impressive cinematography and outstanding performances.

What's the updated Top 10 list?

However, the figures on Sacnilk.com still do not show it has crossed ₹600 crore nett. Check out the updated list of top 10 movies in Hindi:

Rank Movie Collection Hindi nett in (As per Sacnilk) 1 Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 ₹ 812.14 crore 2 Stree 2 ₹ 597.99 crore 3 Chhaava ₹ 585.43 crore 4 Jawan ₹ 582.31 crore 5 Gadar 2 ₹ 525.7 crore 6 Pathaan ₹ 524.53 crore 7 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion ₹ 510.99 crore 8 Animal ₹ 502.98 crore 9 KGF Chapter 2 ₹ 435.33 crore 10 Dangal ₹ 374.43 crore View All Prev Next

Celebrations on hitting the milestone

Sham posted a poster from the film and wrote, "600 NOT OUT, Chhaava storms past the ₹600 Crore mark. After Pushpa 2 Hindi and Stree 2, Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone. ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Shukar Rab da te sab da for giving so much love to CHHAAVA. (Grateful to God and to all of you)"

While the film has earned over ₹600 crore in India, the film's worldwide collections are much higher. According to Sacnilk, the movie has already crossed the mark of ₹800 crore worldwide earning ₹807.6 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and posted a break up of the movie's all time India earnings till now.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, also shared the happy news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You always make us happy.”

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has captivated audiences with its powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and a mesmerising soundtrack by the legendary AR Rahman, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Apar from Vicky and Rashmika, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock films.