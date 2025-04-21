Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhaava smashes India box office, is 2nd Bollywood film to cross 600 crore mark; updated top 10 list

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Apr 21, 2025 07:16 PM IST

Chhaava has surpassed ₹600 crore in India, becoming the third film to achieve this milestone after Pushpa 2 and Stree 2.

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is on a record-breaking spree. Based on the life of Maratha warrior Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the historical drama has stormed past 600 crore mark in India. After Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, Chhaava has become the third film to achieve this milestone. It is the second Bollywood movie (originally in Hindi) to hit the mark.

Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 crore mark in its India collection.
Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has crossed 600 crore mark in its India collection.

(Also read: Chhaava OTT release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster that minted 804 crore)

Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, who is also a celebrated action director in Bollywood, thanked the fans for their support in making the film, a blockbuster. It is interesting to note that while the other films relied also on the popularity of their franchise to bring people to the theaters, Laxman Utekar directed Chhaava knocked it out of the park with strong characterisation, impressive cinematography and outstanding performances.

What's the updated Top 10 list?

However, the figures on Sacnilk.com still do not show it has crossed 600 crore nett. Check out the updated list of top 10 movies in Hindi:

RankMovieCollection Hindi nett in (As per Sacnilk)
1Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 812.14 crore
2Stree 2 597.99 crore
3Chhaava 585.43 crore
4Jawan 582.31 crore
5Gadar 2 525.7 crore
6Pathaan 524.53 crore
7Baahubali 2 The Conclusion 510.99 crore
8Animal 502.98 crore
9KGF Chapter 2 435.33 crore
10Dangal 374.43 crore

Celebrations on hitting the milestone

Sham posted a poster from the film and wrote, "600 NOT OUT, Chhaava storms past the 600 Crore mark. After Pushpa 2 Hindi and Stree 2, Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone. ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Shukar Rab da te sab da for giving so much love to CHHAAVA. (Grateful to God and to all of you)"

While the film has earned over 600 crore in India, the film's worldwide collections are much higher. According to Sacnilk, the movie has already crossed the mark of 800 crore worldwide earning 807.6 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and posted a break up of the movie's all time India earnings till now.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, also shared the happy news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You always make us happy.”

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has captivated audiences with its powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and a mesmerising soundtrack by the legendary AR Rahman, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Apar from Vicky and Rashmika, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock films.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chhaava smashes India box office, is 2nd Bollywood film to cross 600 crore mark; updated top 10 list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On