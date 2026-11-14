World Diabetes Day: Why screening should start earlier than you think

A recent survey by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 3.86 crore adults in India are living with undiagnosed diabetes — a staggering 43% of the country’s estimated 8.98 crore adults. With millions of adults in India estimated to be living with undiagnosed diabetes, early screening matters. (Adobe Stock)

“Most people wait for overt discomfort before consulting a doctor, and because early high glucose triggers minimal symptoms, it flies under the radar,” says Dr Sandeep Kharb, senior consultant, endocrinology, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

He adds that a person can live with diabetes for four to seven years without noticing anything amiss. An absence of symptoms, therefore, should not be mistaken for the absence of risk.

Early signs of diabetes Dr Sudeep P Manohar, consultant endocrinologist and diabetes specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bengaluru,

Frequent urination

Increased thirst

Increased hunger

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing wounds

Recurrent skin, gum, urinary tract or fungal infections can be a warning sign

Tingling, burning or numbness in their hands and feet When to start screening Dr Himika Chawla, senior consultant, endocrinology, PSRI Hospital, Delhi, recommends baseline annual screening between the ages of 25 and 30. Those with a family history may need to start sooner. “Women with Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) should get their HbA1c and oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) checked at diagnosis, followed by annual testing. Those with a history of gestational diabetes should undergo screening six to 12 weeks after delivery and annually thereafter. Adults with obesity should be monitored every year, particularly if they have a high waist circumference,” says Dr Chawla.

Prediabetes: Your chance to intervene Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to meet the diagnostic criteria for type 2 diabetes. Dr Manohar says, “Receiving a prediabetes diagnosis should be viewed as an opportunity for early intervention, because structural tissue damage has not yet set in, immediate lifestyle adjustments can return blood glucose parameters to normal ranges.”

He recommends:

Weight management: Losing 5% to 7% of body weight, where appropriate, can improve insulin sensitivity

Dietary changes: Replace refined carbohydrates and processed snacks with whole grains, pulses and non-starchy vegetables to increase fibre intake

Regular physical activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week. Short, 10-minute walks after major meals are also advisable Can a CGM help detect diabetes? Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) help people track how their blood sugar responds to different foods and eating habits. However, Dr Chawla says, “CGMs are not meant for people without diabetes and are definitely not a tool for early diagnosis. While some people use them to understand which foods cause blood sugar spikes, they are not recommended for screening.”

She adds that CGMs are neither affordable nor accessible for large-scale screening: “Standard tests such as HbA1c and blood glucose testing after an oral glucose load remain the preferred screening methods. Wearables and other health-tracking devices are not validated for screening.”

Choosing the right test Dr Manohar explains: