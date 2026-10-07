Soan Papdi can stay in the box this year; these five gadgets under ₹5,000 are worth gifting instead

Ready your Diwali gift list as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale brings deals on popular gadgets. (Nitin Sharma) Diwali gifting often raises the same question: what can you give someone that feels thoughtful without costing a fortune? Sweets are the obvious answer, but receiving the same box of Soan Papdi every year can get predictable.

This is where everyday electronics can make for more interesting gifts. Under ₹5,000, several gadgets can fit naturally into someone's daily routine. Some can make downtime more enjoyable, while others can solve small but familiar problems.

The best part is that these gifts do not need to be reserved for tech enthusiasts. They can be useful for frequent travellers, people who care about personal grooming, or anyone who enjoys good entertainment. Here are five practical picks that could make this Diwali gift exchange a little less predictable.