A tourist in Germany found himself in an awkward situation after accidentally locking himself out of his hotel room without any clothes on. With the hotel reception unattended and temperatures dropping below freezing, the man sought refuge at a nearby police station, wearing nothing but a torn shopping bag wrapped around his waist. A tourist in Germany locked himself out of his hotel room without clothes and sought police help wearing a shopping bag. (Representational image/Unsplash) more

As per an official press release issued by the Lübeck Police Directorate, the unusual incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, November 27, in Lübeck, a city in northern Germany. The tourist arrived at the city's second police station on Hansestraße at around 3.40 am.

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A forgotten key card lands tourist in trouble According to the police, the man had briefly stepped out of his hotel room without getting dressed to check on his vehicle parked outside the hotel. However, he forgot to take his room's key card with him.

As per a report by The Brussels Times, the door closed behind him and automatically locked, leaving him stranded without access to his room.

To make matters worse, the hotel's reception was unattended during the night, leaving the tourist with no immediate way of getting back into his room.

Describing the circumstances surrounding his arrival as “quite curious”, the police said the incident involved a hotel room, a missing key card and some bad luck.

Unable to seek assistance at the hotel, the man decided to approach the police. On his way to the station, he found a torn shopping bag, which he wrapped around his lower body to cover himself.

Police come to tourist's rescue Upon reaching the police station, the tourist politely asked the officers for shelter or any other assistance they could offer.

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The officers came up with an unconventional solution to his predicament, providing him with a full-body protective suit normally used by forensic investigators. They also served him tea and allowed him to take shelter in the police station's heated lobby.

According to a report by German public broadcaster Tagesschau, the officers looked after the stranded tourist until the hotel's reception reopened.

After spending more than two hours at the police station, the man gratefully left the premises at around 6 am to return to his hotel.

The police did not disclose the tourist's name, age or nationality in their official statement.