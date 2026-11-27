A 31-year-old woman in Germany's Gelsenkirchen ended up with a €25 ($27) fine for crying on a playground bench, unaware that being there without a child broke local rules. What she meant as a brief, tearful pause quickly turned into an encounter with local enforcement officers. The penalty has prompted debate over rule enforcement and public awareness. The woman started crying while on a call with her aunt about difficulties in her life. (Representational image). (Unsplash) more

What had happened? The woman, identified as Hana, sat on a bench near a children's playground, upset. She told BILD, a German daily, that she was on a call with her aunt when she became upset and eventually started crying.

However, she was suddenly confronted by three municipal public order officers. They asked her whether the children playing right in front of her were hers. When she clarified they weren’t, she was told that she would have to pay a fine.

“I was under enormous pressure at the time because of my studies and financial matters,” Hana recalled to WDR, a German broadcaster. "I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone."

She was fined for being in a children’s playground without a child. Under Section 12 of the Gelsenkirchen Public Order Ordinance, playgrounds are reserved for children aged 14 or younger. Adults are allowed only if they are parents or guardians of the children present.

Though the notice at the playground spells out these rules, it doesn’t specifically say that adults without a child are not allowed to sit on the bench.

Did she pay the fine? Initially, Hana argued that she was sitting on the bench due to emotional stress. "It would have been enough to simply tell me I wasn't allowed to sit here," she told the WAZ newspaper.

She continued, “Laws and humanity shouldn't be mutually exclusive.” Though reluctant, she finally paid the fine to avoid incurring any additional costs.

"Where is the humanity in all this? If you see someone crying, couldn't you first ask, 'Are you alright? Do you need help?' And then they could have kindly explained to me that you're not allowed to sit there without children,” she noted.

Public criticises fine: A man who witnessed the entire incident told WDR, “I find it absurd to punish a woman who just wants to rest for a moment.” Another woman added, “I've lived here for 64 years and have always sat on the bench. No one ever came by to check.”

City defends its decision: The city of Gelsenkirchen defended the officers who fined the woman. City spokesperson Martin Schulmann said, "The warning fine of 25 euros represents a comparatively mild and proportionate measure."

The officers were also accused of inappropriate communication. However, the city denied the allegations after conducting an investigation.