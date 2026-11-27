On Wednesday, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced tariffs on 14 countries including India and China after completing its Section 301 investigations. For India, tariffs will be 17% with a trade deal and up to 25% without it. 17% is lower than 18% in the interim Indo-US trade deal agreed in February this year. India also faces lower tariffs than other Asian exporters, which preserves trade competitiveness. This is the relatively amicable part of the development. The Indo-US trade deal, as has been indicated by both sides, is perhaps in its final stages and will be finalised soon. The USTR report accuses India of subverting export opportunities for the US by pursuing programmes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Priority Sector Lending by banks and even importing inputs from countries such as China. The Indian government has been absolutely right to pursue these programmes. (Reuters) more

The detailed USTR report on India, however, presents a more jarring picture. It makes sweeping accusations against Indian policies and is tantamount to demanding that India surrender almost all its endeavours to promote its economic interests in order to placate the US’s newfound mercantilist designs. The report accuses India of subverting export opportunities for the US by pursuing programmes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Priority Sector Lending by banks and even importing inputs from countries such as China. The Indian government has been absolutely right to pursue these programmes to boost manufacturing output, employment and strategic self-reliance in critical sectors. The USTR report, without even a hint of irony, also accuses India of having excess capacity in many manufacturing sectors. It was only recently that the US secretary of State visited one of India’s biggest petrochemical refineries to secure petroleum exports. The US government itself has been acquiring stakes or talking about doing so in American companies critical to the AI race such as Intel and Nvidia. The US is only interested in free markets when it suits American interests.

Trump tariffs have proved to be counter-productive to not just the rest of the world but the US and even the Republican Party’s own fortunes. They have not delivered on boosting US manufacturing but definitely added to inflation.

It is entirely likely that the Section 301 investigation is a pretext to bring back Trump tariffs from another route after US courts deemed previous executive attempts illegal. The tone of the USTR report, however, is unambiguous: The US under Trump sees the world economy as a zero-sum game, where everyone must sacrifice their own interests to let America gain. This does not bode well for a strategic alliance.