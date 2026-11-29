The Meghalaya government has announced that the 2027-28 academic session would commence on February 8, mandating 10 bagless days in schools to promote experiential learning and vocational exposure among students, officials said on Sunday. For classes 9 to 12, the requirement has been fixed at 220 working days and 1,540 instructional hours. (ANI/Representational) more

According to a notification issued by the Education Department earlier this week, the academic session for students from pre-school to class 2 will conclude on November 26, 2027, while that for classes 3 to 10 will end on December 16. Winter vacation will begin the following day.

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The department has prescribed a minimum of 200 working days and 1,000 instructional hours for classes 1 to 5, while classes 6 to 8 will have 220 working days and 1,320 instructional hours.

For classes 9 to 12, the requirement has been fixed at 220 working days and 1,540 instructional hours.

Activities and learning experiences As part of the new measures, all schools will have to observe at least 10 bagless days during the academic session, during which students will participate in activities designed to provide learning experiences beyond conventional classrooms.

These activities will include exposure to traditional crafts, interactions with local artisans and farmers, visits to heritage sites and farms, sports, cultural programmes, nature walks, environmental conservation, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

The guidelines place particular emphasis on vocational exposure and interaction with local experts, especially for students in classes 6 to 8.

The department has also made Community-Integrated Skill Learning (CISL) mandatory for students of classes 6 to 10 from the 2027-28 academic session.

Introduced as part of the Health and Physical Education subject, CISL will account for 50 of the total 100 marks, with the remaining 50 marks allocated to Health and Physical Education.