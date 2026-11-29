Jaipur, A Jaipur man has been left with an unusual task for the past 25 days: proving that he is alive after a hospital mistakenly declared him dead in its records. Dead on paper, alive in person: Jaipur man spends 25 days battling hospital records more

For 31-year-old Dinesh Saini, a resident of Amer, a visit to the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital on November 3 to get an injured finger treated turned into a bureaucratic ordeal when he discovered that he had been recorded as a deceased person.

Saini told PTI that he was discharged after receiving first aid, but later that evening, he began receiving calls from the hospital and police informing him that a man named Dinesh had died and nobody had come forward to claim the body.

The shock was compounded when he learnt that another patient from Karauli had allegedly been registered under his identity details.

Since then, Saini has been making repeated trips to the hospital's trauma centre and medical records department, submitting documents and trying to convince officials that he is, in fact, alive.

But the error remained uncorrected. On November 21, he received yet another message listing him among the deceased.

Now worried about the implications for his identity documents and access to essential services, Saini said he had even been asked to obtain a certificate from the sub-divisional magistrate confirming that he was alive.

In other words, a hospital visit for a finger injury has left him having to establish that he is still very much among the living.

SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari acknowledged the mistake and said action would be taken against those responsible.

"Action would be taken against those responsible," he said, assuring that Saini's records would be corrected by Sunday.

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