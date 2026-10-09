Robotic vacuum cleaner price drop: These models are now cheaper on Amazon

Robotic vacuum cleaners are getting up to 90% off on Amazon. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less A robotic vacuum cleaner can be a worthy upgrade to your home's cleaning system especially if you want cleaner floors without having to run the vacuum yourself every time. Even though there is clear benefit to having a robotic vacuum cleaner handy, high prices stretching into the ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 often make the feature-packed models inaccessible. This is where the latest robot vacuum cleaner price drops on Amazon could make a difference.

For the unversed, Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2026 sale on its platform right now. The sale began at midnight on October 8 and it run well into the festive season. During this sale, robotic vacuum cleaners are now available at lower prices with discounts running up to 90% in some cases. These discounts make this sale the right time to add a robotic vacuum cleaner to your home. From everyday robot vacuums designed for regular dust and hair pickup to more advanced options with mopping, smart navigation and automated cleaning features, the discounts cover different price segments.

So in this guide, we will look at the best robotic vacuum cleaners that are currently available at a discounted price on Amazon right now. Here are our top picks for you.