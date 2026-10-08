I checked Amazon’s headphone deals - these are the ones I’d actually consider
Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now and it is offering up to 80% off on the purchase of earbuds and headphones. Here are all the deals worth considering.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- BlueView Details
₹4,490
JBL Tune Buds 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect,6 Mics, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App (Black)View Details
₹3,999
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation and Mic, Deep Bass, IPX4 Rating, Up to 8.5 Hours of Playtime, Twilight Blue - Limited EditionView Details
₹9,999
Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC 2.0 and EQ 2.0 | 2-Way Speaker | 360-Audio | Voice Detect | Live Translation | Head Gesture | IP57View Details
₹19,999
Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black, Over EarView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Amazon is offering major deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices in India right now. Headphones and earbuds, in particular, are available at a discount of up to 80% during the company's ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Additionally, the company is offering discount coupons, no-cost EMI options and banking discounts to the buyers, which make even the premium devices more affordable.
While Amazon is full of headphone deals right now, not every deal is worth your attention. A pair that is 40% or 50% cheaper can still be a poor buy if the sound is mediocre, the ANC is weak, or the battery life does not live up to expectations. That is why I would not recommend choosing headphones based on the discount percentage alone.
So as this year's sale started, I went through Amazon’s headphone deals and narrowed them down to the models that actually caught my attention. The focus here is not on finding the cheapest headphones or the biggest price cut, but on identifying deals that make sense at their current prices on the devices that offer the experience worth investing in.
From affordable everyday headphones to more premium options with features such as active noise cancellation, long battery life and better microphones, this list covers different budgets and needs. So, if you are tempted by Amazon’s headphone offers but do not want to waste money on a deal that only looks good on paper, these are the ones I would actually consider buying.
Best headphone deals to consider on Amazon
1. Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Blue
The Sony WF-C510 are compact, lightweight true wireless earbuds designed for comfortable everyday listening. Their 6mm drivers, DSEE audio processing and custom EQ deliver clear, balanced sound, while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint lets you stay connected to two devices. Battery life is a standout, with up to 11 hours from the earbuds and 22 hours with the case.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Clear sound
Good connectivity
Comfortable fit
Reason to avoid
No noise cancellation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these earbuds to be of good quality. They appreciate its sound quality and clarity along with its long battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and long battery life.
2. JBL Tune Buds 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect,6 Mics, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App (Black)
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The JBL Tune Buds 2 earbuds feature a compact, ergonomic in-ear design with 10mm dynamic drivers tuned for JBL Pure Bass sound. It gets Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient helps control background noise, while six microphones support clearer calls. Personi-Fi 3.0 and JBL’s app let you personalise the listening experience. Battery life is a major strength, offering up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 48 hours with the charging case.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good noise cancellation
Clear sound
Good connectivity
Reason to avoid
Average battery
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality, particularly noting the deep but controlled bass, and appreciate the connectivity features, with one customer highlighting the seamless dual-device pairing.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and noise cancellation.
3. Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation and Mic, Deep Bass, IPX4 Rating, Up to 8.5 Hours of Playtime, Twilight Blue - Limited Edition
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds feature a compact in-ear design with three ear-tip and stability-band sizes for a secure, personalised fit. Their dynamic drivers deliver rich sound, while active noise cancellation helps block distractions. Bluetooth 5.3 supports multipoint connectivity, and the earbuds deliver up to 8.5 hours of playback. The wireless charging case provides additional charges, while a 20-minute quick charge adds up to two hours of listening.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Excellent clarity
Good charging capability
Reason to avoid
Decent ANC
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality, with one noting its wide soundstage, and many find them worth the price.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and battery life.
4. Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (White) in-Ear Wireless Earbuds with Hi-Fi Audio | Adaptive ANC 2.0 and EQ 2.0 | 2-Way Speaker | 360-Audio | Voice Detect | Live Translation | Head Gesture | IP57
The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro combine a lightweight, ergonomic design with a two-way speaker system featuring a woofer and planar tweeter for detailed Hi-Fi sound. Adaptive ANC 2.0, Adaptive EQ and 360 Audio enhance listening, while Super Wide Band supports clearer calls. The earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 26 hours with the case. Turn ANC off and playback extends to 7 hours, or 30 hours with the case.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good noise cancellation
Comfortable fit
Good sound quality
Good connectivity
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the headphones' sound quality, with one noting crystal-clear highs, and appreciate their noise cancellation, fit, and seamless connectivity with Samsung devices.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality, fit and battery life.
5. Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black, Over Ear
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is a premium over-ear headphone with a foldable design, soft earcups and an asymmetrical headband designed for extended listening. Its 30mm dynamic drivers deliver balanced, detailed sound, while the QN3 processor and 12 microphones power adaptive noise cancellation. Bluetooth 5.3 supports wireless and multipoint connectivity. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours, while a quick 3-minute charge delivers up to 3 hours of playback, making it well suited to travel and long workdays.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Good noise cancellation
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Average microphone
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these headphones to be an unparalleled product with excellent sound quality, deep and controlled bass, and very good noise cancellation. Moreover, the battery life is top-notch.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these headphones for their sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life.
6. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones (Smartchoice), German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, Black/Copper
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Special Edition combines a lightweight, foldable over-ear design with 42mm dynamic drivers tuned for detailed, immersive sound. Adaptive ANC helps reduce surrounding noise, while Transparency Mode lets ambient sound through when needed. Bluetooth 5.2, aptX Adaptive and multipoint connectivity support flexible wireless listening across devices. Its biggest advantage is battery life: up to 60 hours on a charge, making these headphones well suited to long flights, workdays and extended music sessions without frequent charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Comfortable fit
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the headphones' premium sound quality and up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. They also appreciate its fit.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these headphones for their sound quality and battery life.
7. JBL Live 780NC, BITA Award Winner- Product of the Year, Advanced Noise Cancellation 2.0 Wireless Headphones, BT 6.0, Auracast, Hi-Res, LDAC, Spatial Sound, 6-mic, AI-Trained Algo,2 yrs Warranty,Black
The JBL Live 780NC features a foldable over-ear design with 40mm-class bass-focused drivers, JBL Signature Sound and Hi-Res Audio support for detailed, energetic listening. Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 uses multiple microphones to reduce distractions, while Spatial Sound and customizable EQ let you tailor the experience through the JBL app. Bluetooth 6.0 supports multipoint connectivity and Auracast. Battery life is a standout, delivering up to 80 hours of playback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Good build quality
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Average noise cancellation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these headphones impressive in terms of build quality, sound quality, and battery life, with one customer noting the sound doesn't distort at high volumes. The headphones are not too heavy, and customers appreciate the customization options, with one mentioning the app offers plenty of customization features.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose these headphones for their sound quality and battery life.
Top deals on the purchase of headphones on Amazon
|MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
|₹8990
|₹4490
|JBL Tune Buds 2 TWS
|₹9499
|₹3999
|Bose QuietComfort
|₹16900
|₹9999
|Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro
|₹29999
|₹19999
|Sony WH-1000XM6
|₹49990
|₹35989
|Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones
|₹34990
|₹20990
|JBL Live 780NC
|₹18999
|₹14999
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.