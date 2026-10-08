I checked Amazon’s headphone deals - these are the ones I’d actually consider

Best headphones and earbuds to buy on Amazon. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Amazon is offering major deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices in India right now. Headphones and earbuds, in particular, are available at a discount of up to 80% during the company's ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Additionally, the company is offering discount coupons, no-cost EMI options and banking discounts to the buyers, which make even the premium devices more affordable.

While Amazon is full of headphone deals right now, not every deal is worth your attention. A pair that is 40% or 50% cheaper can still be a poor buy if the sound is mediocre, the ANC is weak, or the battery life does not live up to expectations. That is why I would not recommend choosing headphones based on the discount percentage alone.

So as this year's sale started, I went through Amazon’s headphone deals and narrowed them down to the models that actually caught my attention. The focus here is not on finding the cheapest headphones or the biggest price cut, but on identifying deals that make sense at their current prices on the devices that offer the experience worth investing in.

From affordable everyday headphones to more premium options with features such as active noise cancellation, long battery life and better microphones, this list covers different budgets and needs. So, if you are tempted by Amazon’s headphone offers but do not want to waste money on a deal that only looks good on paper, these are the ones I would actually consider buying.