Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for everyone: 15 deals worth checking today on electronic devices, home appliances
Amazon's sale began in India at 12AM on October 8. In addition to discounts, buyers get banking offers, exchange bonuses and more.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black)View Details
₹999
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)View Details
₹19,489
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)View Details
Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast | 85% Less Oil, 200°C Swirl Heating Technology |10-Preset Menu|Touch Control Interface| Auto Shut-Off |2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty|BlackView Details
₹2,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for everyone now. The sale went live for everyone at 12AM and it brings a host of deals and discounts for the buyers. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of electronic devices and a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of various home appliances. In addition to category discounts, buyers can save more using banking offers, no-cost EMI option, coupons and exchange bonuses.
So, if you have been planning to upgrade your electronics or replace an ageing home appliances, this could be a good time to compare prices and see which offers are actually worth your money. However, a lower price tag does not automatically make a product a good buy. Some deals may offer genuine savings, while others may be less impressive once you compare specifications, previous pricing and competing models.
To make your shopping easier, we have picked 15 electronic devices and home appliances worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The list covers products across different budgets and use cases, with a focus on features, value and the kind of upgrade you can realistically expect.
Whether you are shopping for a personal gadget, upgrading your entertainment setup or looking for appliances for your home, these are the Amazon deals that deserve a closer look today.
Top 15 deals worth checking out on Amazon today
1. boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black)
The boAt Wave Call 3 is a feature-packed budget smartwatch built around a large display and everyday convenience. Its 1.83-inch HD touchscreen offers easy-to-read visuals, while animated watch faces let you personalise the look. Other Its features include Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, multiple sports modes and health tracking features such as heart-rate, SpO2, sleep and female wellness tracking, add practical functionality. It also gets IP68 protection.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good design
Good battery life
Large display
Reason to avoid
Average software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be a good value and appreciate its appearance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its design and battery life.
2. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The LG washing machine is designed for small and medium-sized families. Its 7kg capacity, 5-star energy rating and 1200RPM spin speed make it suited to everyday laundry while helping reduce energy and water use. Key features include 6 Motion Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam with Allergy Care, an in-built heater, Auto Restart and Smart Diagnosis. The stainless-steel drum, touch controls and inverter Direct Drive motor add durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good cleaning performance
Value for money
Low noise level
Reason to avoid
Average durability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine performs well, delivers great cleaning results, and appreciate its noiseless operation. Moreover, they consider it a good value for money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this appliance for its cleaning performance.
3. Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
This Samsung washing machine is an 8kg fully automatic top-load washing machine designed for medium to large families. Its Light Gray finish, tempered-glass window and soft-closing lid give it a premium look, while EcoBubble technology mixes detergent with air and water for effective cleaning. A Digital Inverter motor is designed for quieter, energy-efficient operation, while the Diamond Drum, Dual Storm pulsator and Magic Filter add to everyday washing convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good cleaning performance
Low noise level
Ease of use
Reason to avoid
High water consumption
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine easy to use and appreciate its silent operation. They also like its cleaning performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this appliance for its cleaning performance.
4. JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)
The JBL Cinema SB590 is a low-profile 3.1-channel soundbar designed to deliver a more cinematic TV experience without taking up much space. Its 440W output combines with a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer for powerful, deep bass, while a dedicated centre channel focuses on dialogue clarity. Virtual Dolby Atmos adds an immersive layer to compatible content. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, optical and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect with TVs, streaming devices and smartphones.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Great clarity
Good quality
Reason to avoid
No equiliser
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the soundbar's voice clarity and base quality, with good Dolby Atmos performance and clear vocals. The product is suitable for various room sizes and connectivity is generally easy to set up.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this appliance for its sound quality and clarity.
5. Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black, Over Ear
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is a premium over-ear wireless headphone built for immersive listening, travel and calls. It gets Sony's advanced noise-cancellation system that uses adaptive processing and multiple microphones to minimise surrounding distractions, while 30mm drivers deliver detailed sound. LDAC, DSEE Extreme, Ambient Sound mode, Multipoint connectivity and AI-powered voice pickup add versatility. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours with noise cancellation enabled.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Good noise cancellation
Reason to avoid
Average microphone quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these headphones to be an unparalleled product with excellent sound quality, deep and controlled bass, and very good noise cancellation. Moreover, the battery life is top-notch, and they can be worn for hours without discomfort.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and battery life.
6. boAt Airdopes 219, 4Mics ENx, 40H Battery, Best in Segment for Calling, App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Carbon Black)
The boAt Airdopes 219 is a compact pair of true wireless earbuds designed for everyday music, calls and travel. It comes with four microphones with ENx technology that are aimed to improve voice clarity during calls, while low-latency gaming mode reduces audio delay. Bluetooth 5.4, touch controls, fast charging and up to 40 hours of total playback make these earbuds practical for daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Good design
Good battery backup
Reason to avoid
Average microphone quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find these earbuds to be good quality with awesome sound and a premium design. They also find the design to be comfortable.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and battery life.
7. Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast | 85% Less Oil, 200°C Swirl Heating Technology |10-Preset Menu|Touch Control Interface| Auto Shut-Off |2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty|Black
The Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer features a compact black design with an LED display and seamless touch controls. Its 360° Rapid Air Technology is designed for even cooking while using up to 85% less oil. The 4L fryer supports multiple cooking functions, including frying, baking, roasting, toasting, defrosting, grilling and reheating. Its 12 preset cooking functions simplify preparation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good performance
Ease to use
Good design
Reason to avoid
Average features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the air fryer performs well and appreciate its value for money. They like its appearance, convenience, and ease of use, with one customer noting it cooks beautifully without oil.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this appliance for its cooking performance.
8. boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, AI Based Auto Gym Mode, Built-in GPS, Advanced X2 Chip, 6-axis sensors, 3 ATM,15 Days Battery,1.43" AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass Smart Watches for Man (Fusion Black)
The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is a sporty smartwatch with a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass. Its 466×466 resolution and 550-nit brightness are designed to keep workout data visible outdoors. The watch features built-in GPS with 360° motion mapping, six-axis sensors and an AI-based Auto Gym Mode that can detect multiple activities. An X2 chipset aims to keep navigation smooth, while the 3ATM water resistance and claimed 15-day battery life make it suited to active everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate readings
Good design
Vibrant display
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be a perfect watch with a premium design and bright, clear display. The fitness tracking is accurate. They also appreciate its AI-based features.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its accuracy and design.
9. Redmi Pad 2, 11-inch (27.94 CM), LCD Display - 2.5K Sharp & Clear, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi + Cellular (4G), Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI Enabled
The Redmi Pad 2 is a slim tablet built around an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it well suited to streaming, reading and online classes. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos is designed to deliver fuller audio, while the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor handles everyday apps and entertainment. A 9,000mAh battery supports long usage, and the tablet also supports Redmi Smart Pen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Smooth performance
Bright display
Reason to avoid
Slow charging
Basic cameras
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet good for online learning. They find its performance smooth and battery to run for a long time. They also appreciate its bright display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its display, performance and battery life.
10. LG 34G600A Smartchoice 86.36cm(34 Inch) Ultragear Curved (1800R) WQHD (3440x1440) Gaming Monitor, 160Hz, 1ms, Speakers, Anti-Glare, AMD FreeSync Premium, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustment(Black)
The LG 34G600A UltraGear is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor designed for immersive gaming and multitasking. Its 1800R WQHD display delivers a 3440×1440 resolution, while the 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time target smooth, responsive gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium helps reduce screen tearing, while HDR10 and 99% sRGB coverage enhance colours. The anti-glare screen, height/tilt/swivel-adjustable stand and built-in 5W speakers add practicality for long gaming, entertainment and productivity sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good monitor quality
Good colour quality
Good quality
Reason to avoid
Average speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this gaming monitor to be the best they've used, offering good value for money, with one customer noting it's particularly suitable for immersive gaming experiences. The display and color quality receive positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its quality and display quality.
11. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Smart TV combines a bezel-less design with a 4K Ultra HD display, HDR10+ support and Reality Flow MEMC for sharper, smoother viewing. Its 60Hz panel gets a DLG 120Hz Game Booster for compatible gaming, while the Vivid Picture Engine 2 enhances colours. Fire TV brings popular streaming apps to the home screen, with Alexa voice control through the included remote. A 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS rounds out the entertainment-focused package.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good picture quality
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, with one noting its stunning 4K Ultra HD display, and appreciate its vivid colors and amazing contrast. The sound quality receives positive.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and display quality.
12. Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker, 12hrs Playtime, Massive Bass, Hands Free Calling, IP67 Water, Dust & Rustproof, Sound Connect App-Black
The Sony ULT FIELD 1 is a compact wireless Bluetooth speaker built for portable, bass-heavy listening. Its rugged design combines an IP67 rating with dust, water, rust and shock resistance. The dedicated ULT button boosts low-end frequencies, and Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor helps spread audio across the space. It delivers up to 12 hours of battery life, supports hands-free calling and can pair two speakers for a wider stereo experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good quality
Good sound quality
Long battery life
Good connectivity
Reason to avoid
Clarity drains at high volumes
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its balanced mid and high tones with punchy bass, and appreciate its solid build and reliable performance. The device offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and features easy Bluetooth connectivity.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and performance.
13. Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Includes Remote Control and Optical Audio Cable, Wall Mountable Black, 50 Watts
The Bose TV Speaker is a compact soundbar designed to make TV dialogue clearer without taking up much space. Its two angled full-range drivers create wider sound, while a centre tweeter focuses on vocals. Dialogue Mode further enhances speech, and a dedicated bass button adds extra low-end punch. Bluetooth enables wireless music streaming, while HDMI-ARC and optical connectivity simplify TV setup. The matte-finish body can sit below a TV or be wall-mounted, making it a practical upgrade for smaller rooms and everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Good clarity
Great design
Reason to avoid
Some users complain of connectivity issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the soundbar's sound quality, with one noting its effective bass module, and appreciate its vocal clarity feature that improves dialogue quality. The appearance receives positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and performance.
14. boAt Storm Call 4 India's first Smartwatch with Type-C Charging,1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Sports Modes, Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep & Stress Tracking, SOS,IP68(Active Black)
The boAt Storm Call 4 is a lightweight smartwatch built around convenience, featuring a large 1.96-inch HD display, functional crown and direct Type-C charging. Its Bluetooth calling lets you manage calls from your wrist, while 24x7 heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking support everyday wellness. The watch also offers multiple sports modes, auto-activity detection and emergency SOS. With an IP68-rated design and up to 12 days of claimed battery life, it combines practical smart features with easy charging for daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Good connectivity
Good features
Reason to avoid
Average accuracy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smartwatch to be a must-have budget option with good value for money, featuring a premium appearance, convenient Type-C charging, and long-lasting battery life. They appreciate its health tracking features, Bluetooth calling capabilities, and ease of use.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its battery life and connectivity.
15. JBL New Launch Flip Essential 3 SE Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker,Powerful Pro Sound,Dual passive radiators, 12H Battery, IP67 Water and Dustproof, Multi-speaker connection by Auracast- Gun Metal
The JBL Flip Essential 3 SE is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker designed for powerful sound on the go. Its 30W two-way audio system combines a racetrack-shaped woofer, separate tweeter and dual bass radiators for punchy bass and clear vocals. The IP67-rated body is waterproof and dustproof, making it suitable for outdoor use. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps music playing through the day, while JBL Auracast lets you connect multiple compatible speakers for a wider, room-filling soundstage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good sound quality
Portable design
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Charging accessory can be an issue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this speaker of good quality and its portable design. They also like its battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this device for its battery life and sound quality.
Top deals to look out for at the Amazon sale
|MODEL
|DISCOUNT
|EXCHANGE BONUS
|boAt Wave Call 3
|86%
|Up to ₹900
|LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|33%
|Up to ₹2550
|Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|28%
|Up to ₹2450
|JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar
|50%
|NA
|Sony WH-1000XM6
|28%
|NA
|boAt Airdopes 219
|77%
|NA
|Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer
|67%
|NA
|boAt Valour Watch 1
|50%
|Up to ₹5,200
|Redmi Pad 2
|34%
|Up to ₹18,000
|LG 34G600A Smartchoice 86.36cm Ultragear Curved
|43%
|NA
|Xiaomi 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart
|44%
|NA
|Sony ULT Field 1
|53%
|NA
|Bose TV Speaker
|42%
|NA
|boAt Storm Call 4
|82%
|Up to ₹1,100
|JBL New Launch Flip Essential 3 SE
|54%
|NA
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.