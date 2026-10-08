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Top cordless vacuum cleaner brands cut prices in Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check latest deals

Cordless vacuum cleaners offer convenient cleaning for dust, pet hair, carpets and car interiors, with options ranging from compact handheld models to versatile stick designs.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 16:52:58 IST
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use | Car Use | 4 in 1 Cordless BlowerView Details...

₹3,198

...
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DREAME Mova J10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 8K Pa Powerful Suction, 4x2200 mAh Battery, 35 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 LitreView Details...

₹5,499

...
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AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, RedView Details...

...
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Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Floors, 180° Flat Design, Clean Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Self-Cleaning Brush, 2 Yr WarrantyView Details...

₹19,999

...
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Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner|Powerful and Versatile|2 Year Warranty incl Accidental Damage Protection|Bagless Filtration|115 Airwatts,0.54L bin,40 mins runtimeView Details...

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Cordless cleaning picks for everyday dust, dirt, pet hair and messes. (AI Generated Image)
Cordless cleaning picks for everyday dust, dirt, pet hair and messes. (AI Generated Image)
Nivedita Mishra
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

Read moreRead less

Cleaning up dust, crumbs, pet hair and everyday dirt does not always have to mean dragging around a bulky vacuum cleaner. Cordless models offer the flexibility to move from floors and sofas to corners and other hard-to-reach areas with less hassle. With prices dropping on a range of cordless vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this could be a good time to consider an upgrade. The ongoing deals cover different types, capacities and cleaning requirements, with options available across various price points. If you have been waiting for a more convenient way to handle everyday messes, these price drops are worth checking out before the sale ends.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale offers to know

10% instant discount on SBI cards: Eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card users can get an instant 10% discount on eligible purchases, including eligible credit-card EMI transactions.

Extra savings for Prime members: Prime members can get up to 10% additional savings on select offers during the sale.

Amazon Pay ICICI cashback: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn unlimited 5% cashback as Prime members and 3% as non-Prime members, subject to applicable terms.

No-cost EMI options: Eligible products can be purchased using No Cost EMI, making higher-priced cordless vacuum cleaners easier to pay for over time.

Exchange offers: Selected products may come with exchange benefits, allowing buyers to potentially reduce the effective purchase price when replacing an eligible old appliance.

Buy More, Save More: Amazon is also running promotional offers such as Buy More Save More on eligible products and categories.

Amazon Coupons: Additional coupon-based savings may be available on individual product listings, depending on the seller and product.

Sale prices vary by product: The cordless vacuum cleaner listings can have different discounts, coupons and payment offers, so buyers should check the final price and applicable terms on the product page before ordering.

Deals are live now: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live from October 8, with festive offers across electronics, home appliances and other categories.

This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient cleaning across cars and household spaces. Its wireless operation allows greater freedom of movement without depending on a power socket. The rechargeable battery supports portable use, while its lightweight design makes it easier to carry between rooms or locations. It can be used for routine dust and dirt removal from different surfaces, making it suitable for everyday cleaning tasks at home or in vehicles.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless, cable-free cleaning
Rechargeable battery
6000mAh dual-mode battery
Portable design
Lightweight portable construction
Vacuum cleaning function
High-power suction cleaning
Suitable for household cleaning
Home and car cleaning

2. SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use | Car Use | 4 in 1 Cordless Blower

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This SEZNIK cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient cleaning across household and car interiors. Its cordless design allows flexible movement without being restricted by a power cable. The rechargeable setup supports portable cleaning, while its compact construction makes it easy to handle and store. With vacuum and blower functionality, it can help manage everyday dust, dirt and debris across different surfaces, making it suitable for routine home and vehicle cleaning tasks.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless cable-free cleaning
Rechargeable battery
Rechargeable battery-powered operation
Portable design
Compact portable construction
Vacuum cleaning function
Vacuum and blower function
Suitable for household cleaning
Home and car cleaning

The DREAME Mova J10 cordless stick vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning around the home. Its cordless design allows flexible movement, while the rechargeable battery supports cleaning without a direct power connection. The folding tube helps access corners and other hard-to-reach areas. With a compact build and vacuum function, it can handle routine dust and debris across different surfaces, making it suitable for regular household cleaning tasks.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless stick vacuum design
Rechargeable battery
4 × 2200mAh batteries
Portable design
Folding tube for corners
Vacuum cleaning function
8,000Pa suction power
Suitable for household cleaning
0.5-litre dust container

The AGARO Supreme cordless stick vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning around the home. Its cordless operation provides freedom of movement, while the 2-in-1 design allows use as a stick or handheld vacuum. The brushless motor supports regular cleaning across different surfaces, and adjustable suction modes provide flexibility for various tasks. Its bagless dry vacuuming setup helps collect everyday dust and debris during routine household cleaning.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless cordless vacuum operation
Rechargeable battery
Rechargeable battery-powered design
Portable design
2-in-1 handheld and stick
Vacuum cleaning function
25kPa suction power
Suitable for household cleaning
Bagless dry vacuuming

The Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 is a cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner designed for hard-floor cleaning. Its wireless operation supports flexible movement, while the 180° flat design helps reach areas beneath furniture. The self-cleaning brush simplifies maintenance after use. It can vacuum and mop simultaneously, helping manage everyday dust, spills, stains and pet hair across suitable hard-floor surfaces during routine household cleaning.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless wet and dry cleaning
Rechargeable battery
Rechargeable cordless power system
Portable design
180° flat cleaning design
Vacuum cleaning function
Wet and dry vacuuming
Suitable for household cleaning
Hard-floor cleaning and mopping

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning across different areas of the home. Its cordless design allows flexible movement without a power cable, while the rechargeable battery supports extended cleaning sessions. The bagless setup simplifies dust disposal, and its versatile design can be used across suitable surfaces. With a compact dustbin and powerful suction, it helps manage everyday dust, dirt and debris.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless cordless cleaning design
Rechargeable battery
Up to 40 minutes
Portable design
Lightweight versatile construction
Vacuum cleaning function
115 Air Watts suction
Suitable for household cleaning
0.54-litre dustbin capacity

The Amazer 2-in-1 portable mini vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient cleaning in homes and cars. Its cordless operation allows flexible movement without a power cable, while the rechargeable setup supports convenient everyday use. The compact handheld design makes it easy to carry and store. With vacuum and blower functions, it can help remove dust, crumbs and small debris from different surfaces during routine wet and dry cleaning tasks.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless cordless cleaning operation
Rechargeable battery
Rechargeable battery-powered design
Portable design
2-in-1 mini handheld
Vacuum cleaning function
Vacuum and blower functions
Suitable for household cleaning
Wet and dry cleaning

The NUUK REN PRO cordless stick vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning around the home. Its cordless operation allows flexible movement without a power cable, while the rechargeable setup supports routine cleaning sessions. The stick design makes it practical to handle across different areas and surfaces. It can help collect everyday dust, dirt and pet hair, making it suitable for household cleaning, including carpets and other commonly used surfaces.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless cordless cleaning design
Rechargeable battery
Rechargeable battery-powered operation
Portable design
Lightweight stick vacuum design
Vacuum cleaning function
Vacuum cleaning for dust
Suitable for household cleaning
Carpet and pet hair cleaning

The BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient everyday cleaning around the home. Its cordless design provides flexible movement, while the rechargeable battery supports cleaning without a direct power connection. The handheld form makes it easy to carry and use in different areas. Its pivoting nozzle helps reach various angles, while the compact folding design supports convenient storage and charging between cleaning sessions.

Specifications

Cordless operation
18V cordless operation
Rechargeable battery
2.0Ah rechargeable battery
Portable design
Folding compact handheld design
Vacuum cleaning function
440ml bowl capacity
Suitable for household cleaning
200° pivoting nozzle design

The Roboson handheld cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for convenient cleaning across home and car interiors. Its wireless operation allows flexible movement, while the rechargeable setup supports everyday cleaning without a direct power connection. The compact handheld design makes it easy to carry and use on different surfaces. Its wet and dry functionality can help remove dust, dirt and pet hair from beds, sofas and other suitable areas.

Specifications

Cordless operation
Wireless cordless cleaning operation
Rechargeable battery
Rechargeable battery-powered design
Portable design
Compact handheld vacuum design
Vacuum cleaning function
6kPa suction power
Suitable for household cleaning
Wet and dry cleaning

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FAQs on cordless vacuum cleaners
Yes, they are convenient for quick daily cleaning and small messes.
Battery runtime varies by model, suction setting and usage conditions.
Yes, suitable models can remove pet hair from floors, carpets and furniture.
Yes, their compact and cable-free designs generally make storage easier.
Yes, handheld and portable models are useful for cleaning car interiors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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