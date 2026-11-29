Growing up in China, where food rationing was part of everyday life, Sam Liang could hardly have imagined that he would one day run a successful AI company in Silicon Valley. Today, the co-founder and CEO of Otter.ai leads a business generating $100 million in annual revenue. But behind his success is a story of determination, curiosity and an idea that grew out of a personal struggle. Sam Liang's unusual journey from food shortages to AI success. (Otter.ai) more

In an interview with Fortune, Liang opened up about his childhood, entrepreneurial journey and surprisingly modest lifestyle.

How a language barrier inspired Otter.ai When Liang moved from China to the US to pursue higher education, understanding his university lectures was a challenge. Struggling with the language barrier, he came up with a simple solution: he took a Sony Walkman to class, recorded his professors and replayed the lectures until he understood them.

That experience eventually inspired Otter.ai, the AI-powered meeting assistant he co-founded with Yun Fu in 2016.

Liang's academic journey took him to the University of Arizona and later Stanford University, where he completed his PhD. At Stanford, he worked under David Cheriton, the professor who famously mentored Google's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Speaking to Fortune journalist Orianna Rosa Royle , Liang credited Cheriton with encouraging him to think bigger and inspiring him to build a company of his own.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Liang worked at Cisco and Google. At Google, he contributed to the technology behind the blue location dot in Google Maps. He eventually left the company in 2010 to launch his first startup, Alohar Mobile, which was acquired by Alibaba in 2013.

From an uncertain idea to a $100 million AI company Building Otter.ai was far from straightforward. When Liang and Fu first pitched their idea, voice data was expensive and artificial intelligence had yet to attract mainstream attention. Many investors struggled to understand the potential of an automated meeting assistant.

The founders spent two years developing the technology under the name AISense before launching Otter's free version in February 2018. A paid subscription followed a few months later.

Their timing eventually worked in their favour. When the pandemic pushed businesses towards remote working, online meetings became an essential part of professional life. Demand for meeting transcription tools increased rapidly, and Otter.ai's revenue reportedly grew by 800% between 2019 and 2020.

The company has since crossed $100 million in annual revenue and serves more than 40 million users. Its technology is also expanding through integrations with platforms such as Zoom, OpenAI, Claude and Google.

According to Otter.ai's official website , its platform helps individuals and businesses record, transcribe and summarise conversations, making it easier to capture important information from meetings.

Why the millionaire CEO still lives simply Despite his financial success, Liang has not forgotten his modest upbringing. In his interview with Fortune , he shared some interesting details about his everyday routine.

Rather than having the complimentary lunch available to Otter employees, Liang prefers drinking a smoothie inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's recipe. He prepares it in advance and divides it into three bottles for breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

His biggest indulgence is travelling around the world to participate in marathons. He has completed 13 so far and has no plans to slow down.