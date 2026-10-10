LG or Samsung? The Amazon sale guide to picking the right refrigerator for your kitchen

Best Samsung and LG refrigerators in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live in India and it's the perfect time to buy new home appliances. It's also the perfect time to upgrade old appliances including refrigerators from top brands like LG and Samsung. During the sale, buyers can get a discount of up to 55% on the purchase of a new refrigerator. They can maximise their savings by opting for exchange offers and other banking discounts. That said, the challenge isn't maximum discounts, instead, it is buying the right refrigerator for your home.

That said, choosing between an LG and a Samsung refrigerator during an Amazon sale is not as straightforward as picking the model with the biggest discount. Both brands offer refrigerators in multiple capacities, designs and price segments, but the features you get and the value they offer can differ from one model to another. The trick is to find a refrigerator that fits your family's needs without paying extra for features you may rarely use.

LG is a strong contender for buyers looking for practical storage, inverter compressor technology and everyday cooling convenience. Samsung, meanwhile, offers models with modern designs, flexible storage options and convertible features on select refrigerators.

So, should you choose LG or Samsung? This guide compares the two brands on the factors that matter most to Indian households, helping you shortlist the right refrigerator for your kitchen, budget and everyday requirements.

Verdict - Samsung refrigerators are ideal for buyers who prioritise modern designs, flexible storage, convertible cooling options and smart features on select models.

- LG refrigerators are ideal for buyers who value practical storage, inverter compressor technology and everyday cooling convenience across a range of budgets.

LG and Samsung refrigerators: Top features compared

MODEL TYPE CAPACITY ENERGY RATING TOP FEATURES Samsung RF57A5032B1 French door 580 L 3 Star Convertible bottom freezer, Digital Inverter compressor, Twin Cooling Plus; Power Cool and Power Freeze Samsung RT45HG6A43B1 (Bespoke) Double door 419 L (fridge 324 L, freezer 95 L) 3 Star AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Wi-Fi, Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Active Fresh Filter Samsung RS76CG8003S9 Side-by-side 653 L (fridge 409 L, freezer 244 L) 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Wi-Fi enabled; deodorizer Samsung RB45DG6005B1 (Bespoke AI, 2026) Double door, bottom freezer 458 L (fridge 290 L, freezer 168 L) 1 Star AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, All-Around Cooling, Power Freeze and Power Cool Samsung RR23H2H35HS Single door, direct cool 215 L (fridge 197 L, freezer 18 L) 5 Star Digital Inverter compressor, single-touch defrost, Digi-Touch Cool panel with Power Cool mode LG GLT2526WWOB Double door 251 L (fridge 192 L, freezer 59 L) 2 Star Smart Mode, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter compressor, Multi Air Flow; Express Freeze, deodorizer LG GLD1956ZAPZ Single door, direct cool 185 L (freezer 16 L) 5 Star Base stand drawer, toughened glass shelves LG GLT3426SNDS Double door, top freezer 343 L (fridge 262 L, freezer 81 L) 2 Star Convertible freezer, Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Auto Smart Connect, Fresh 0 Zone, Smart Diagnosis, movable ice maker LG GLT4036SNPZ Double door 398 L (freezer 90 L) 3 Star Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ Wi-Fi, Multi Air Flow, express freezing LG GL-B257HWBY Side-by-side 655 L (fridge 416 L, freezer 239 L) 3 Star Smart Inverter compressor, Multi Air Flow, express freezing, multi digital sensors

LG refrigerators: Top benefits and who should buy it? LG offers some clear benefits over refrigerators from other brands. First, LG refrigerators come with inverter compressor technology that offer efficient operation, quieter performance and lower electricity consumption. They also come with adjustable shelves, spacious door racks and organised compartments, which make everyday storage convenient. In addition to this, LG refrigerators come with features such as multiple air vents and door-cooling technology that help maintain consistent cooling. Lastly, LG offers single-door, double-door and side-by-side refrigerators to suit different household sizes and requirements.

LG refrigerators are worth considering for households seeking practical storage, reliable everyday cooling and inverter technology, particularly if they want a model that balances running costs, capacity and price.