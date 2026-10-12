Upgrading your budget watch? Top 7 smartwatches under ₹10,000 are actually worth the jump

Best smartwatches to buy in India under ₹10,000. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less If your current smartwatch does little more than count steps, display notifications and track basic workouts, it might be time for you to upgrade your smartwatch. The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a more capable feature-packed smartwatch. With a budget of under ₹10,000, you can explore smartwatches that offer sharper AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS and more detailed health tracking features.

That said, not every smartwatch with a long feature list deserves your money. Some compromise on accuracy, battery life or software experience, while others offer features that sound impressive on paper but add little value to everyday use. The trick is to identify the upgrades you will actually notice, whether that means tracking outdoor runs without carrying your phone, taking calls from your wrist or getting a clearer view of notifications in bright sunlight.

So, if you are planning to buy a new smartwatch, here's a list of top seven smartwatches under ₹10,000 that are worth considering if you are moving on from a basic budget model. What's more? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is live right now during which time the company is offering a 60% off to the buyer. With this discount, a lot of mid-budget smartwatch model become more affordable.

So, here are the top seven smartwatches you should buy in India right now.

Top features of the best smartwatches under ₹ 10,000

SMARTWATCH DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES Redmi Watch Move 1.85" AMOLED Up to 14 days 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health tracking; 140+ sports modes with auto-detect CrossBeats Armour Pro AI 1.43" AMOLED Up to 30 days Blood pressure, 24-hour heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress; altimeter, barometer, compass, dual-band GPS; 150+ sports modes Fastrack Xtreme Adventure 1.43" AMOLED Up to 5 days 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, VO₂ Max, sleep with advanced sleep insights; 100+ sports modes with Stamina Index; GPS GOBOULT Mustang Stallion 1.43" AMOLED Up to 7 days Listed only as “Health Monitoring”; no specific sensors named; 120+ sports modes Noise Pro 6 Max 1.96" AMOLED Up to 7 days Activity tracker plus an AI Companion that gives fitness and wellness suggestions; no specific health sensors named boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS 1.43" AMOLED Up to 15 days Auto-detects activities (walking, running, cycling, rowing, gym exercises like shoulder press and curls); 6-axis sensors, built-in GPS; heart rate and SpO₂ not named in the listing Noise Endeavour 2 1.46" AMOLED Up to 7 days Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, activity history, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking