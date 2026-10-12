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Upgrading your budget watch? Top 7 smartwatches under ₹10,000 are actually worth the jump

From Redmi Watch Move to NoiseFit Endeavour, these smartwatches bring a mix of AMOLED screens, fitness and health tracking, calling and built-in GPS.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:02:31 IST
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

REDMI Watch Move 1.85 Premium AmoLED,14 Day Battery,Best Accuracy,Dual Core Processor Smartwatch (Black Drift Strap, Free Size)View Details...

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CrossBeats Armour Pro AI Premium Smart Watch for man | Latest 1.43” AMOLED Always on Display | 5 ATM Waterproof | 30-Day Battery |GPS BT Calling Smartwatch |150+ Sports Modes| BP HR SPO2 (Black)View Details...

₹5,579

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Fastrack Xtreme Adventure Smart Watch with 1.43” AMOLED Display,Dual Push Button, GPS, ABC, 1ATM, Inbuilt Torch, 100+ Multisports, Dual Tone Strap, BT Calling, HRM, SpO2 & Multiple Menu Styles - BlackView Details...

₹4,999

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GOBOULT Newly Launched Mustang Stallion Smart Watch 1.43'' AMOLED Display, Rotating Bezel, BT Calling, 200+Watchfaces, 700 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Turbo Orange)View Details...

₹3,999

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Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)View Details...

₹7,499

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Best smartwatches to buy in India under ₹10,000. (HT)
Best smartwatches to buy in India under ₹10,000. (HT)
Shweta Ganjoo
By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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If your current smartwatch does little more than count steps, display notifications and track basic workouts, it might be time for you to upgrade your smartwatch. The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a more capable feature-packed smartwatch. With a budget of under 10,000, you can explore smartwatches that offer sharper AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS and more detailed health tracking features.

That said, not every smartwatch with a long feature list deserves your money. Some compromise on accuracy, battery life or software experience, while others offer features that sound impressive on paper but add little value to everyday use. The trick is to identify the upgrades you will actually notice, whether that means tracking outdoor runs without carrying your phone, taking calls from your wrist or getting a clearer view of notifications in bright sunlight.

So, if you are planning to buy a new smartwatch, here's a list of top seven smartwatches under 10,000 that are worth considering if you are moving on from a basic budget model. What's more? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is live right now during which time the company is offering a 60% off to the buyer. With this discount, a lot of mid-budget smartwatch model become more affordable.

So, here are the top seven smartwatches you should buy in India right now.

Top features of the best smartwatches under 10,000

SMARTWATCH

DISPLAY

BATTERY

HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES

Redmi Watch Move1.85" AMOLEDUp to 14 days24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health tracking; 140+ sports modes with auto-detect
CrossBeats Armour Pro AI1.43" AMOLEDUp to 30 daysBlood pressure, 24-hour heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress; altimeter, barometer, compass, dual-band GPS; 150+ sports modes
Fastrack Xtreme Adventure1.43" AMOLEDUp to 5 days24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, VO₂ Max, sleep with advanced sleep insights; 100+ sports modes with Stamina Index; GPS
GOBOULT Mustang Stallion1.43" AMOLEDUp to 7 daysListed only as “Health Monitoring”; no specific sensors named; 120+ sports modes
Noise Pro 6 Max1.96" AMOLEDUp to 7 daysActivity tracker plus an AI Companion that gives fitness and wellness suggestions; no specific health sensors named
boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS1.43" AMOLEDUp to 15 daysAuto-detects activities (walking, running, cycling, rowing, gym exercises like shoulder press and curls); 6-axis sensors, built-in GPS; heart rate and SpO₂ not named in the listing
Noise Endeavour 21.46" AMOLEDUp to 7 daysHeart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, activity history, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking

Top 7 smartwatches to buy in India under 10,000

The Redmi Watch Move combines a vibrant display, everyday fitness tracking and long battery life in a lightweight design. Its 1.85-inch curved AMOLED screen offers a 390 × 450 resolution, 600 nits peak brightness and an Always-On Display for convenient viewing. Bluetooth calling, HyperOS and over 140 sports modes add to its everyday usefulness, while the 300mAh battery is rated for up to 14 days of typical use.

Specifications

Display
1.85-inch curved AMOLED
Battery
300mAh
IP rating
IP68 dust and water resistance
Health tracking features
Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, calories, menstrual cycle tracking and guided breathing
Special features
Bluetooth calling, HyperOS, 140+ sports modes, rotating crown, customizable watch faces, Hindi language support

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life

...

Sharp display

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

No built-in GPS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its battery life. They appreciate its appearance, display quality, and seamless phone connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life, display and connectivity.

2. CrossBeats Armour Pro AI Premium Smart Watch for man | Latest 1.43” AMOLED Always on Display | 5 ATM Waterproof | 30-Day Battery |GPS BT Calling Smartwatch |150+ Sports Modes| BP HR SPO2 (Black)

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The CrossBeats Armour Pro AI smartwatch combines a rugged, military-inspired design with a bright AMOLED display and extensive fitness features. Its 1.43-inch screen offers 466 × 466 resolution, up to 1,200 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It features dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, over 150 sports modes and health monitoring. This smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 30 days reduces charging interruptions.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
410mAh
IP rating
IP69 dust and water resistance
Health tracking features
Heart rate, SpO₂, blood pressure estimates, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle tracking
Special features
Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, 150+ sports modes, AI-assisted activity recognition, compass, barometer, altimeter and Gorilla Glass protection

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life

...

Sharp display

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch offers good value for money and appreciate its premium appearance, with one noting it looks more expensive than its actual price. The device features 150+ sports modes, impressive battery life lasting 3-5 days, and excellent build quality that withstands extended usage.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life, display and connectivity.

The Fastrack Xtreme Adventure smartwatch combines rugged styling with a vibrant AMOLED display and practical fitness features. Its 1.43-inch curved screen delivers sharp visuals, while built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and multiple sports modes make it useful for workouts and everyday activities. Health monitoring includes heart rate, SpO₂, sleep tracking and VO₂ Max. With a sporty strap, outdoor sensors and a battery designed for everyday use, it suits buyers seeking a feature-rich smartwatch that balances display quality, fitness tracking and convenience.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
400mAh
IP rating
1 ATM
Health tracking features
Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep monitoring, VO₂ Max and activity tracking
Special features
Built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, altimeter, barometer, compass, Stamina Index

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Long battery life

...

Vibrant display

Reason to avoid

...

Limited water resistance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed opinions about the smartwatch's quality, with some finding it high quality. They also like its battery life and vibrant display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life and display.

The GOBOULT Mustang Stallion smartwatch combines automotive-inspired style with a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 466 × 466 resolution, 700 nits brightness and an Always-On Display. It gets Bluetooth calling, more than 120 sports modes and health monitoring support daily activity tracking. It is backed by a 300mAh battery that can last for up to seven days of use, which makes this smartwatch an appealing choice for buyers seeking distinctive design.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
300mAh
IP rating
IP67
Health tracking features
Heart rate, SpO₂, blood pressure monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, calorie counter, menstrual cycle tracking
Special features
Bluetooth 5.3 calling, 120+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces, voice assistant support, remote camera

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Vibrant display

...

Reliable battery backup

Reason to avoid

...

Companion app could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be a perfect daily device with a premium sports car vibe design, excellent fitness and health tracking features, and a bright display. Battery life has also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, design and battery life.

The Noise Pro 6 Max combines a stainless-steel finish with a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display and an EN2 processor for everyday smartwatch performance. Its 410 × 502 resolution screen, built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance make it suitable for daily wear and outdoor workouts. AI-powered watch faces and a wellness companion add personalisation, while Bluetooth calling keeps you connected. With up to seven days of advertised battery life, it balances display quality, fitness features and convenience for everyday users.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Battery
7 days of battery life
IP rating
5 ATM
Health tracking features
Heart rate, steps, calories burned, distance, activity tracking and AI-assisted wellness insights
Special features
EN2 processor, AI-powered dynamic watch faces, AI wellness companion, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, stainless-steel finish, Nebula UI 2.0

Reasons to buy

...

Stylish design

...

Easy to use

...

Good display

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, appreciating its premium look and feel. They also like its display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display and design.

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS combines a premium-looking design with fitness tracking and everyday smartwatch features. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection, delivering vibrant visuals on its round dial. It is powered by an Advanced X2 chipset that offers built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, Bluetooth calling and AI-based automatic gym mode detection. The watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and daily activity, while its 300mAh battery is rated for extended use between charges.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
300mAh
IP rating
3 ATM
Health tracking features
Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, HRV, VO₂ max, steps and calories
Special features
Built-in GPS, Advanced X2 chipset, six-axis motion sensors, AI auto gym workout detection, Bluetooth calling and swimming tracking

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp display

...

Good mix of features

...

Good design

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch's display bright, clear, and sharp, with accurate GPS and fitness tracking, and appreciate its premium design and features, particularly the AI-based auto gym function. The watch is versatile for everyday fitness and wear, with one customer noting it automatically recognizes over 20 types of strength training exercises.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, features and design.

The NoiseFit Endeavour features a rugged, round metal case and a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 466 × 466 resolution and Always-On Display support. It offers Bluetooth calling, SOS functionality and over 100 sports modes. Health tools include heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress monitoring, while IP68-rated protection adds resistance to dust and water. Its battery offers up to seven days of typical use, balancing everyday connectivity with fitness tracking.

Specifications

Display
1.46-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 7
IP rating
IP68
Health tracking features
Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, activity history, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking
Special features
Bluetooth calling, SOS feature, 100+ sports modes, cloud-based watch faces, scheduled Do Not Disturb, Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to buy

...

Good battery life

...

Good mix of features

...

Good design

Reason to avoid

...

Average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium appearance and consider it the best rugged watch at its price point. The features are well-liked, with one customer highlighting its sports capabilities, and customers report good Bluetooth connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, features and design.

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FAQs for buying a smartwatch under ₹10000 in India
Yes, an AMOLED display is worth considering if you want vibrant colours, deep blacks and clear text.
Built-in GPS is important for runners, cyclists and outdoor fitness enthusiasts who want to record routes, distance and pace without carrying a phone. Watches with connected GPS use the smartphone's location services instead.
Many models offer heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO₂) estimates, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and activity reminders.
Many smartwatches work with both Android and iOS, but compatibility varies by brand and model.
Check the exact IP or ATM rating and the manufacturer's guidance before exposing a watch to water. Water resistance does not mean every model is suitable for swimming, hot showers or high-pressure water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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