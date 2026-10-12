Upgrading your budget watch? Top 7 smartwatches under ₹10,000 are actually worth the jump
From Redmi Watch Move to NoiseFit Endeavour, these smartwatches bring a mix of AMOLED screens, fitness and health tracking, calling and built-in GPS.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
REDMI Watch Move 1.85 Premium AmoLED,14 Day Battery,Best Accuracy,Dual Core Processor Smartwatch (Black Drift Strap, Free Size)View Details
CrossBeats Armour Pro AI Premium Smart Watch for man | Latest 1.43” AMOLED Always on Display | 5 ATM Waterproof | 30-Day Battery |GPS BT Calling Smartwatch |150+ Sports Modes| BP HR SPO2 (Black)View Details
₹5,579
Fastrack Xtreme Adventure Smart Watch with 1.43” AMOLED Display,Dual Push Button, GPS, ABC, 1ATM, Inbuilt Torch, 100+ Multisports, Dual Tone Strap, BT Calling, HRM, SpO2 & Multiple Menu Styles - BlackView Details
₹4,999
GOBOULT Newly Launched Mustang Stallion Smart Watch 1.43'' AMOLED Display, Rotating Bezel, BT Calling, 200+Watchfaces, 700 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Turbo Orange)View Details
₹3,999
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)View Details
₹7,499
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
If your current smartwatch does little more than count steps, display notifications and track basic workouts, it might be time for you to upgrade your smartwatch. The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a more capable feature-packed smartwatch. With a budget of under ₹10,000, you can explore smartwatches that offer sharper AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS and more detailed health tracking features.
That said, not every smartwatch with a long feature list deserves your money. Some compromise on accuracy, battery life or software experience, while others offer features that sound impressive on paper but add little value to everyday use. The trick is to identify the upgrades you will actually notice, whether that means tracking outdoor runs without carrying your phone, taking calls from your wrist or getting a clearer view of notifications in bright sunlight.
So, if you are planning to buy a new smartwatch, here's a list of top seven smartwatches under ₹10,000 that are worth considering if you are moving on from a basic budget model. What's more? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is live right now during which time the company is offering a 60% off to the buyer. With this discount, a lot of mid-budget smartwatch model become more affordable.
So, here are the top seven smartwatches you should buy in India right now.
Top features of the best smartwatches under ₹10,000
SMARTWATCH
DISPLAY
BATTERY
HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES
|Redmi Watch Move
|1.85" AMOLED
|Up to 14 days
|24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health tracking; 140+ sports modes with auto-detect
|CrossBeats Armour Pro AI
|1.43" AMOLED
|Up to 30 days
|Blood pressure, 24-hour heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress; altimeter, barometer, compass, dual-band GPS; 150+ sports modes
|Fastrack Xtreme Adventure
|1.43" AMOLED
|Up to 5 days
|24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, VO₂ Max, sleep with advanced sleep insights; 100+ sports modes with Stamina Index; GPS
|GOBOULT Mustang Stallion
|1.43" AMOLED
|Up to 7 days
|Listed only as “Health Monitoring”; no specific sensors named; 120+ sports modes
|Noise Pro 6 Max
|1.96" AMOLED
|Up to 7 days
|Activity tracker plus an AI Companion that gives fitness and wellness suggestions; no specific health sensors named
|boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS
|1.43" AMOLED
|Up to 15 days
|Auto-detects activities (walking, running, cycling, rowing, gym exercises like shoulder press and curls); 6-axis sensors, built-in GPS; heart rate and SpO₂ not named in the listing
|Noise Endeavour 2
|1.46" AMOLED
|Up to 7 days
|Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, activity history, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking
Top 7 smartwatches to buy in India under ₹10,000
1. REDMI Watch Move 1.85 Premium AmoLED,14 Day Battery,Best Accuracy,Dual Core Processor Smartwatch (Black Drift Strap, Free Size)
The Redmi Watch Move combines a vibrant display, everyday fitness tracking and long battery life in a lightweight design. Its 1.85-inch curved AMOLED screen offers a 390 × 450 resolution, 600 nits peak brightness and an Always-On Display for convenient viewing. Bluetooth calling, HyperOS and over 140 sports modes add to its everyday usefulness, while the 300mAh battery is rated for up to 14 days of typical use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Sharp display
Good connectivity
Reason to avoid
No built-in GPS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its battery life. They appreciate its appearance, display quality, and seamless phone connectivity.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life, display and connectivity.
2. CrossBeats Armour Pro AI Premium Smart Watch for man | Latest 1.43” AMOLED Always on Display | 5 ATM Waterproof | 30-Day Battery |GPS BT Calling Smartwatch |150+ Sports Modes| BP HR SPO2 (Black)
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The CrossBeats Armour Pro AI smartwatch combines a rugged, military-inspired design with a bright AMOLED display and extensive fitness features. Its 1.43-inch screen offers 466 × 466 resolution, up to 1,200 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It features dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, over 150 sports modes and health monitoring. This smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 30 days reduces charging interruptions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Sharp display
Good connectivity
Reason to avoid
Bulky design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch offers good value for money and appreciate its premium appearance, with one noting it looks more expensive than its actual price. The device features 150+ sports modes, impressive battery life lasting 3-5 days, and excellent build quality that withstands extended usage.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life, display and connectivity.
3. Fastrack Xtreme Adventure Smart Watch with 1.43” AMOLED Display,Dual Push Button, GPS, ABC, 1ATM, Inbuilt Torch, 100+ Multisports, Dual Tone Strap, BT Calling, HRM, SpO2 & Multiple Menu Styles - Black
The Fastrack Xtreme Adventure smartwatch combines rugged styling with a vibrant AMOLED display and practical fitness features. Its 1.43-inch curved screen delivers sharp visuals, while built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and multiple sports modes make it useful for workouts and everyday activities. Health monitoring includes heart rate, SpO₂, sleep tracking and VO₂ Max. With a sporty strap, outdoor sensors and a battery designed for everyday use, it suits buyers seeking a feature-rich smartwatch that balances display quality, fitness tracking and convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good design
Long battery life
Vibrant display
Reason to avoid
Limited water resistance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed opinions about the smartwatch's quality, with some finding it high quality. They also like its battery life and vibrant display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life and display.
4. GOBOULT Newly Launched Mustang Stallion Smart Watch 1.43'' AMOLED Display, Rotating Bezel, BT Calling, 200+Watchfaces, 700 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Turbo Orange)
The GOBOULT Mustang Stallion smartwatch combines automotive-inspired style with a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 466 × 466 resolution, 700 nits brightness and an Always-On Display. It gets Bluetooth calling, more than 120 sports modes and health monitoring support daily activity tracking. It is backed by a 300mAh battery that can last for up to seven days of use, which makes this smartwatch an appealing choice for buyers seeking distinctive design.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good design
Vibrant display
Reliable battery backup
Reason to avoid
Companion app could be better
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be a perfect daily device with a premium sports car vibe design, excellent fitness and health tracking features, and a bright display. Battery life has also been appreciated.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, design and battery life.
5. Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)
The Noise Pro 6 Max combines a stainless-steel finish with a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display and an EN2 processor for everyday smartwatch performance. Its 410 × 502 resolution screen, built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance make it suitable for daily wear and outdoor workouts. AI-powered watch faces and a wellness companion add personalisation, while Bluetooth calling keeps you connected. With up to seven days of advertised battery life, it balances display quality, fitness features and convenience for everyday users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish design
Easy to use
Good display
Reason to avoid
Average battery
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, appreciating its premium look and feel. They also like its display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display and design.
6. boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, AI Based Auto Gym Mode, Built-in GPS, Advanced X2 Chip, 6-axis sensors, 3 ATM,15 Days Battery,1.43" AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass Smart Watches for Man (Fusion Grey)
The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS combines a premium-looking design with fitness tracking and everyday smartwatch features. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection, delivering vibrant visuals on its round dial. It is powered by an Advanced X2 chipset that offers built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, Bluetooth calling and AI-based automatic gym mode detection. The watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and daily activity, while its 300mAh battery is rated for extended use between charges.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp display
Good mix of features
Good design
Reason to avoid
Average battery
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the smartwatch's display bright, clear, and sharp, with accurate GPS and fitness tracking, and appreciate its premium design and features, particularly the AI-based auto gym function. The watch is versatile for everyday fitness and wear, with one customer noting it automatically recognizes over 20 types of strength training exercises.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, features and design.
7. Noise Endeavour 2 (Smartchoice) Rugged Smart Watch – 1.46″ AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, ABC Sensors, Up to 7-Day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, AI, Strava Integration, for iOS & Android (Jet Black)
The NoiseFit Endeavour features a rugged, round metal case and a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 466 × 466 resolution and Always-On Display support. It offers Bluetooth calling, SOS functionality and over 100 sports modes. Health tools include heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress monitoring, while IP68-rated protection adds resistance to dust and water. Its battery offers up to seven days of typical use, balancing everyday connectivity with fitness tracking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good battery life
Good mix of features
Good design
Reason to avoid
Average quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium appearance and consider it the best rugged watch at its price point. The features are well-liked, with one customer highlighting its sports capabilities, and customers report good Bluetooth connectivity.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, features and design.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.