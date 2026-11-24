Uttar Pradesh is set to draw up a comprehensive cyber security roadmap to protect government data, digital infrastructure and critical information systems against emerging threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A high-level workshop in Lucknow on Wednesday will bring together senior government and police officials, cyber security experts, technology companies, industry representatives and academicians to assess the state’s existing preparedness and identify measures to strengthen its digital security architecture.

The workshop will be organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in collaboration with the state information technology and electronics department, Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and global technology company Cisco. It will be held at the Pragya Conference Hall at the UP-112 headquarters in Gomti Nagar Extension from 10 am to 2 pm.

The initiative, undertaken in line with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, will focus on developing a proactive and coordinated approach to cyber security as government departments increasingly adopt AI applications, cloud computing and digital platforms for public service delivery.

UPSIFS director GK Goswami said the deliberations would centre on five strategic objectives, including developing awareness among policymakers and administrators about emerging cyber threats, assessing the security preparedness of government departments and identifying vulnerabilities in critical digital systems.

The participants will also examine ways to strengthen cyber governance, improve coordination among departments and establish effective mechanisms for detecting and responding to cyber incidents. Special attention will be given to AI-enabled cyberattacks, data breaches and potential security risks associated with advances in quantum computing.

Another key focus will be developing future-ready security solutions and promoting collaboration between the government, technology industry and academic institutions to encourage research, innovation and capacity building.

The discussions will also cover the protection of citizens’ personal data and measures to ensure the confidentiality and uninterrupted functioning of digital public services.

Officials said the exercise would help identify priority interventions required to strengthen the state’s cyber security preparedness and equip government institutions to deal with an evolving threat landscape.