Whirlpool's latest refrigerators can tell when your fruits and vegetables need attention: Here's how

Forgetting about the fruits and vegetables tucked away in the back of your refrigerator is something most households have experienced. By the time you remember them, they may already be past their best. Whirlpool wants to tackle this everyday problem with a new feature that brings artificial intelligence into food storage. The home appliances brand has introduced what it calls India's first Freshness Detection Technology, powered by its proprietary 6th Sense AI, in its premium Luxuriem range of four-door refrigerators. The technology is designed to identify early signs of over-ripening and alert users before their produce starts spoiling. Instead of relying entirely on consumers to check their groceries, the refrigerator monitors changes in freshness levels inside its crisper drawer. Here's everything you need to know about Whirlpool's new AI-powered refrigerators and how the technology works. Whirlpool has introduced India's first AI-powered Freshness Detection Technology in its Luxuriem refrigerators. (Whirlpool) By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

How Whirlpool's AI freshness detection technology works Whirlpool's iFresh Sensor Engine, which uses a sensor built directly into the refrigerator's crisper drawer. It tracks ethylene, a naturally occurring gas released by fruits and vegetables as they ripen.

Powered by 6th Sense AI, the system scans produce inside the drawer every 10 seconds. When it detects an increase in ethylene levels associated with over-ripening, it sends an alert so users can check their fruits and vegetables and decide what needs attention.

The technology is also designed to account for the fact that different types of produce ripen at different rates. Whirlpool says it has worked with food scientists to understand how the system responds to fruits and vegetables commonly consumed across India.

Its Full-Spectrum Produce Detection feature covers both high-ethylene emitters, such as apples, pears, kiwis, avocados and peaches, and low-ethylene emitters, including lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. A real-time user interface also allows consumers to view the freshness status of their stored produce.

There is an adaptive element, too. When users check their produce after receiving an alert and reset the notification, the system records that feedback. It then uses this information to adjust future alert thresholds according to household preferences.