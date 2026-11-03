I wanted smarter laundry days: 5 washing machines with AI wash and steam features I’d consider buying
Modern washing machines offer AI wash settings, steam cleaning and app-based controls. This roundup highlights five models from Samsung, Bosch and IFB.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)View Details
₹34,490
Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle,Zero Vibration, White, WGA14200INView Details
₹33,490
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi Enabled, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine(SERENA GXN 7012, 2X Power Steam®,Inbuilt Heater,Grey)View Details
₹30,290
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details
₹39,490
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹41,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Doing weekly loads of laundry isn't as tedious as it used to be once upon a time. Earlier, tough stains often needed manual intervention. Also there were no separate wash cycles for delicate and woolen clothes, which impacted the wash quality signification. However, washing machines have evolved significantly in the past decade. Now, we get dedicated steam clean wash for cleaning stubborn stains and AI support that detects the fabric inside the drum to set the right cleaning cycle to wash clothes optimally. Which is why when I decided to upgrade my washing machine this year, I went beyond capacity and machine type. Instead I focused on smart features such as AI wash, steam cycles and smart controls.
What caught my attention was how AI wash technology can help optimise wash settings depending on the load and fabric, while steam functions offer an additional way to tackle allergens, odours and wrinkles. Add smart controls that let me monitor wash cycles through a smartphone, and the idea of managing laundry becomes considerably more convenient.
But I didn't want to be impressed by feature lists alone. A washing machine is a long-term household investment, and I would prioritise reliable cleaning performance, water and energy efficiency, fabric care and ease of use over unnecessary technology. I also wanted options that cater to different household needs and budgets.
After looking at what modern washing machines offer, I shortlisted five models with AI wash, steam cycles and smart features that I would consider bringing home. The idea is simple: spend on features that genuinely make laundry easier, not just those that sound impressive on paper. Here are my top picks for you.
Top features of washing machines with AI wash, smart features, more
MODEL
CAPACITY
TYPE
SPECIAL FEATURES
|Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|8Kg
|Fully Automatic
|AI Control, Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, personalised cycle suggestions, laundry habit memory
|Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine
|9Kg
|Fully Automatic
|AI ActiveWater Plus, automatic water-level adjustment, SpeedPerfect, Anti Stain Plus
|IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi Enabled, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|7Kg
|Fully Automatic
|AI-powered washing, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, My IFB app, load sensing, Steam Refresh
|Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|9Kg
|Fully Automatic
|AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, remote monitoring and cycle notifications
|LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|9Kg
|Fully Automatic
|AI Direct Drive, LG ThinQ app with Wi-Fi, remote start and cycle monitoring, energy monitoring, Smart Diagnosis, downloadable cycles and Tub Clean Coach
Top washing machines with smart features
1. Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
This Samsung washing machine comes with an understated look with its Inox finish, black carved door and AI Control panel. Its 8kg front-load design combines AI Control with Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity, which allows the machine to remember laundry habits, suggest wash cycles and provide updates. It comes with EcoBubble technology that mixes detergent with air and water to create bubbles, while Bubble Soak helps loosen stains. Additionally, it getsHygiene Steam, 21 wash programmes and a Digital Inverter motor.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good quality
Easy to use
Good features
Reason to avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, with advanced smart features and multiple wash/rinse settings, making it easy to use.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this washing machine for its quality and features.
2. Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle,Zero Vibration, White, WGA14200IN
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This Bosch washing machine features a minimalist white finish, a large front-loading door and a digital control panel. Its biggest highlight is AI ActiveWater Plus, which senses the laundry load and adjusts water consumption accordingly. The machine also features a brushless EcoSilence Drive motor, 14 wash programmes and Steam Anti-Bacteria technology. Its Anti Stain Plus feature tackles up to 16 types of stubborn stains, while SpeedPerfect reduces washing time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good quality
Easy to use
Good cleaning performance
Reason to avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its excellent cleaning performance with steam.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this washing machine for its quality and cleaning performance.
3. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi Enabled, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine(SERENA GXN 7012, 2X Power Steam®,Inbuilt Heater,Grey)
This IFB fully automatic washing machine features a sleek grey finish, black front-loading door and a touch-enabled control panel. Its biggest feature is its AI-powered DeepClean technology, which adjusts washing based on the laundry load and fabric requirements. It also gets Wi-Fi and voice-enabled controls let users access wash programmes through the My IFB app. Additionally, it gets PowerSteam, Steam Refresh and 9 Swirl Wash add versatility, while the Eco Inverter motor supports efficient operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good quality
Value for money
Good cleaning performance
Reason to avoid
Longer wash cycles
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality and value for money. They are satisfied with its performance, noting that it works excellently and operates smoothly.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this washing machine for its quality and cleaning performance.
4. Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)
This Samsung washing has an Inox finish, a black carved door and a touch LED control panel that gives it a modern look. Its smart features include built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings app support, allowing users to monitor wash cycles, receive notifications and manage laundry remotely. It also gets AI EcoBubble technology creates detergent bubbles for effective cleaning at lower temperatures, while AI Energy Mode helps track and reduce power consumption. Features including Hygiene Steam, Super Speed and a Digital Inverter motor add to its everyday convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great features
Value for money
Good cleaning performance
Reason to avoid
Average noise level
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are impressed with the washing machine's performance and consider it good value for money. They appreciate its appearance and cleaning capabilities, with one customer noting that clothes come out clean and fresh without much effort, and another mentioning the inbuilt heater helps remove tough stains.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this washing machine for its features and cleaning performance.
5. LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)
This Samsung washing has an Inox finish, a black carved door and a touch LED control panel that gives it a modern look. Its smart features include built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings app support, allowing users to monitor wash cycles, receive notifications and manage laundry remotely. It also gets AI EcoBubble technology creates detergent bubbles for effective cleaning at lower temperatures, while AI Energy Mode helps track and reduce power consumption. Features including Hygiene Steam, Super Speed and a Digital Inverter motor add to its everyday convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great features
Value for money
Good cleaning performance
Reason to avoid
Average noise level
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine worth its price and appreciate its performance, with one noting its core functionality works great without hiccups. The cleaning performance is positive, with the machine removing tough stains effortlessly, and customers like its features, particularly the smart ones.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this washing machine for its features and cleaning performance.
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