I wanted smarter laundry days: 5 washing machines with AI wash and steam features I’d consider buying

Best washing machines with smart features. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Doing weekly loads of laundry isn't as tedious as it used to be once upon a time. Earlier, tough stains often needed manual intervention. Also there were no separate wash cycles for delicate and woolen clothes, which impacted the wash quality signification. However, washing machines have evolved significantly in the past decade. Now, we get dedicated steam clean wash for cleaning stubborn stains and AI support that detects the fabric inside the drum to set the right cleaning cycle to wash clothes optimally. Which is why when I decided to upgrade my washing machine this year, I went beyond capacity and machine type. Instead I focused on smart features such as AI wash, steam cycles and smart controls.

What caught my attention was how AI wash technology can help optimise wash settings depending on the load and fabric, while steam functions offer an additional way to tackle allergens, odours and wrinkles. Add smart controls that let me monitor wash cycles through a smartphone, and the idea of managing laundry becomes considerably more convenient.

But I didn't want to be impressed by feature lists alone. A washing machine is a long-term household investment, and I would prioritise reliable cleaning performance, water and energy efficiency, fabric care and ease of use over unnecessary technology. I also wanted options that cater to different household needs and budgets.

After looking at what modern washing machines offer, I shortlisted five models with AI wash, steam cycles and smart features that I would consider bringing home. The idea is simple: spend on features that genuinely make laundry easier, not just those that sound impressive on paper. Here are my top picks for you.

Top features of washing machines with AI wash, smart features, more

MODEL CAPACITY TYPE SPECIAL FEATURES Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 8Kg Fully Automatic AI Control, Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, personalised cycle suggestions, laundry habit memory Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine 9Kg Fully Automatic AI ActiveWater Plus, automatic water-level adjustment, SpeedPerfect, Anti Stain Plus IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi Enabled, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7Kg Fully Automatic AI-powered washing, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, My IFB app, load sensing, Steam Refresh Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 9Kg Fully Automatic AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, remote monitoring and cycle notifications LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 9Kg Fully Automatic AI Direct Drive, LG ThinQ app with Wi-Fi, remote start and cycle monitoring, energy monitoring, Smart Diagnosis, downloadable cycles and Tub Clean Coach