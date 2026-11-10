Man drives excavator into Chinese government building over alleged unpaid villagers' compensation

A man drove an excavator into a Chinese government building, demolishing entrances and damaging several buildings amid an alleged dispute over unpaid villagers’ compensation. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said. (Instagram/@ghassan_awwad)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the incident took place on Monday afternoon at a government administrative service centre in Fengdong New City, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Videos circulating on social media showed an excavator tearing down the building’s entrance and damaging parts of its exterior.

Police reportedly said they had detained a 47-year-old man, identified by his surname Hu, for damaging a government building. Authorities, however, have not officially confirmed the motive behind the incident.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the man allegedly damaged the building over a dispute involving unpaid compensation to villagers. The matter remains under investigation.