Man drives excavator into Chinese government building over alleged unpaid villagers' compensation
Videos circulating on social media showed an excavator tearing down the building’s entrance and damaging parts of its exterior.
A man drove an excavator into a Chinese government building, demolishing entrances and damaging several buildings amid an alleged dispute over unpaid villagers’ compensation.
According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the incident took place on Monday afternoon at a government administrative service centre in Fengdong New City, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Videos circulating on social media showed an excavator tearing down the building’s entrance and damaging parts of its exterior.
Police reportedly said they had detained a 47-year-old man, identified by his surname Hu, for damaging a government building. Authorities, however, have not officially confirmed the motive behind the incident.
According to a report by Al Jazeera, the man allegedly damaged the building over a dispute involving unpaid compensation to villagers. The matter remains under investigation.
Staff evacuated from building
The BBC reported that staff inside the government affairs centre were urgently evacuated as the excavator damaged the building. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.
The videos shared online showed the machinery smashing through the entrance and causing damage to the building’s facade. Several parts of the facility were reportedly damaged during the incident.
The government administrative service building resumed normal operations a few hours after the incident, according to SCMP.
Police have not disclosed further details about the suspect or the circumstances that led to the incident. The alleged compensation dispute has also not been officially confirmed by authorities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More