New Delhi, Six people have been arrested after Delhi Police busted an illegal loan fraud call centre operating from a building near Ramesh Nagar Metro station, officials said on Thursday. Delhi: Six arrested as police bust illegal loan fraud call centre in Rohini

The gang allegedly cheated a Delhi resident of ₹10.15 lakh by posing as representatives of a finance company and promising to arrange a ₹20 lakh loan at a low or zero interest rate, they said.

The accused allegedly convinced the complainant, identified as Vikas, a resident of Vijay Vihar, to pay insurance and processing charges on the pretext of facilitating the loan. However, they stopped responding after receiving the money, police said.

An FIR was registered at Vijay Vihar police station on November 17 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

During the investigation, a team used technical surveillance and cyber-tracking techniques to trace the digital footprints of the accused and locate the illegal call centre, police said.

Acting on specific inputs, the team raided the premises near Ramesh Nagar Metro station on November 17 and arrested six people, including a 32-year-old woman who allegedly headed the team and Jatin , who managed the call centre.

The other accused have been identified as Neeraj , Akash , Sunny and Daya Prasad . All of them were working as tele-callers at the centre, police said.

The investigation revealed that the call centre had a structured hierarchy, with a manager and a team leader supervising tele-callers who allegedly used pre-written scripts to lure people with offers of loans at attractive interest rates.

Several items, including wired landline phones, fixed wireless terminals, Wi-Fi routers, mobile phones and notepads containing pre-written fraudulent calling scripts, have been recovered from the premises.

Police are now examining the financial transactions and digital evidence to identify more victims and ascertain the extent of the fraud.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.