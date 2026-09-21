No, David Montgomery is not injured. He was not listed on the Texans ’ Week 2 injury report, practiced fully throughout the week, and entered the game fully active with no health issues reported.

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery has had a quiet start against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 2 matchup. The slow performance has raised concerns among fans and left fantasy managers questioning his involvement in the game plan.

How are fantasy managers reacting to David Montgomery's performance?

How are fantasy managers reacting to David Montgomery's performance?

What was David Montgomery's status in the Week 2 injury report?

What was David Montgomery's status in the Week 2 injury report?

Why did David Montgomery have a slow start against the Bengals?

Why did David Montgomery have a slow start against the Bengals?

Fans went to X to share their thoughts on Montgomery's slow start.

One fan wrote, "Is David Montgomery hurt? Why is he not playing? Every time i look up marks is in the game."

Another fan wrote, "Wtf David Montgomery better be de-d"

A third fan said, “Doesn't look like I'm gonna win any touchdown parlays today at this rate. Hard to believe David Montgomery and Bijan Robinson still haven't scored yet.”

Some fans are still hoping for a better second half. One wrote, “David Montgomery I'll be a fan forever if you get 60 yards rushing next half”

Also read: Is David Montgomery injured? Frustrated fantasy managers ask 'Is he playing today?' after slow start vs Bengals

Texans vs Bengals: Who is not playing? For the Texans, the key inactive players are wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), guard Ed Ingram (groin) and linebacker Jake Hummel (groin). Tight end Brevin Jordan, offensive tackle Nate Thomas and cornerback Collin Wright are also out.

For the Bengals, who are 1-0, the key inactive players are quarterback Josh Johnson, wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, cornerback Josh Newton and center Connor Lew. Offensive tackle Myles Hinton, defensive tackle B.J. Hill and defensive tackle Landon Robinson are also out. Joe Burrow is active despite earlier back tightness.