A two-year-old boy was seriously injured allegedly after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing outside his home in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, with the entire incident captured on a CCTV camera. The toddler suffered severe injuries to his face and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, according to his family. 2-yr-old suffers facial injuries after stray dog attack in north Delhi

The CCTV footage purportedly of the incident shows the child playing outside the house when the dog suddenly charges at him, knocks him to the ground and repeatedly bites him. The attack continues until local residents, alerted by the child’s cries, rush to the spot and manage to drive the dog away.

The minor’s mother, 32, said she was inside the house when she heard screams and rushed outside.

“Suddenly, I heard my child screaming. When I came out, I saw the dog attacking him. It had knocked him to the ground and was biting his face. People nearby rushed in and somehow managed to drive the dog away,” she said.

She said the injuries to her son’s face were severe and that a portion of flesh was torn away in the attack.

“The dog charged at him twice. The first time, it had scratched him and went towards the street. It then came back and bit him multiple times,” the mother said.

The family immediately took the child to hospital. “His face was badly injured and doctors have kept him in the ICU. We are extremely worried about him,” the mother said, adding that the child is recuperating. He has undergone one operation and will undergo another three months later, the doctors have told the family.

The incident has triggered anger among residents, who said stray dogs are a persistent problem in the area, particularly in the narrow lanes where children often play outside their homes.

A resident, Parmesh Kumar, 44, said they had repeatedly raised concerns about stray dogs in the locality and told local leaders. “We have told them many times. They say they will talk to the municipal corporation but nothing happens,” he said.

The family alleged that despite rules and guidelines governing the management of stray dogs, there was little effective action on the ground. “There has been no police action. The dog that bit my son has also not been picked up,” the mother said.

An MCD official, in response to the incident, said 10 stray dogs were caught from Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad on Sunday to address stray animal-related concerns in the area.

Police said they are yet to receive any formal complaint and will take action after the family registers a complaint.

The Supreme Court in May this year reiterated its November 2025 directions mandating the removal of stray dogs from institutional areas. However, the court’s order does not apply to residential areas or streets. Removal can only be carried out by municipal authorities following due process.