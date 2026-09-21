His slow start has raised questions among fantasy football managers, but there is no reported new injury keeping him off the field.

The wide receiver was active for the game and has taken snaps for Tampa Bay, so there is no indication that he has been ruled out because of an injury.

Emeka Egbuka is playing today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Egbuka entered Week 2 after dealing with a toe injury during the preseason. However, the Buccaneers cleared him to play before the start of the regular season, and he was a full participant in practice during the week leading into the opener.

Tampa Bay's official injury reports for Week 1 listed Egbuka as a full participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The team did not list him as questionable or doubtful for that game.

The toe issue therefore does not appear to be the reason for his limited production against Cleveland. There has also been no report of a new injury during Sunday's game.

Also Read: Is Emeka Egbuka playing today? Poor start vs Browns sparks injury concerns; fantasy managers fume

Why has Emeka Egbuka had a slow start? Egbuka has been on the field, but his numbers have not matched what some fantasy managers expected from him.

The Buccaneers entered the game with Egbuka as one of their main receivers alongside Chris Godwin and Ted Hurst. Tampa Bay has also welcomed back Jalen McMillan, who was listed as questionable before the game because of a knee injury. McMillan was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

That gives quarterback Baker Mayfield more options in the passing game and can affect how targets are distributed.

Egbuka's previous toe injury is still relevant for fantasy managers because it was the reason he missed time during training camp. But the Buccaneers said he was a full participant before the season opener, and he has continued to play in the regular season.

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Emeka Egbuka latest status vs Browns For now, Egbuka is playing and there is no confirmed report of a new injury. His lack of production should not automatically be treated as an injury concern.

The Buccaneers are still using him in their offense against Cleveland, and his final numbers will depend on how Tampa Bay's passing game develops as the game continues.