Is Emeka Egbuka playing today? Poor start vs Browns sparks injury concerns; fantasy managers fume
Emeka Egbuka is playing against the Browns, while his slow start has left fantasy football managers frustrated with his production.
Emeka Egbuka is playing today for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
The wide receiver was active for the game and has taken snaps for Tampa Bay, so there is no indication that he has been ruled out because of an injury.
His slow start has raised questions among fantasy football managers, but there is no reported new injury keeping him off the field.
Is Emeka Egbuka injured today?
Egbuka entered Week 2 after dealing with a toe injury during the preseason. However, the Buccaneers cleared him to play before the start of the regular season, and he was a full participant in practice during the week leading into the opener.
Tampa Bay's official injury reports for Week 1 listed Egbuka as a full participant on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The team did not list him as questionable or doubtful for that game.
The toe issue therefore does not appear to be the reason for his limited production against Cleveland. There has also been no report of a new injury during Sunday's game.
Also Read: Is Emeka Egbuka playing today? Poor start vs Browns sparks injury concerns; fantasy managers fume
Why has Emeka Egbuka had a slow start?
Egbuka has been on the field, but his numbers have not matched what some fantasy managers expected from him.
The Buccaneers entered the game with Egbuka as one of their main receivers alongside Chris Godwin and Ted Hurst. Tampa Bay has also welcomed back Jalen McMillan, who was listed as questionable before the game because of a knee injury. McMillan was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
That gives quarterback Baker Mayfield more options in the passing game and can affect how targets are distributed.
Egbuka's previous toe injury is still relevant for fantasy managers because it was the reason he missed time during training camp. But the Buccaneers said he was a full participant before the season opener, and he has continued to play in the regular season.
Also Read: Is Puka Nacua playing in Week 2 game vs Giants? Is he injured? Latest status
Emeka Egbuka latest status vs Browns
For now, Egbuka is playing and there is no confirmed report of a new injury. His lack of production should not automatically be treated as an injury concern.
The Buccaneers are still using him in their offense against Cleveland, and his final numbers will depend on how Tampa Bay's passing game develops as the game continues.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More