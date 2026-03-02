David Montgomery news: Why did Lions trade RB to Texans? Possible reasons
The Detroit Lions have traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.
The Detroit Lions are making a big change in their backfield. The team has decided to move on from its two-running-back combination, ending the partnership that fans nicknamed “Knuckles from Sonic.”
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Running back David Montgomery has been traded to the Houston Texans on Monday. In an updated post on X, Rapoport reported that Houston will send a fourth-round draft pick, a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs to Detroit in exchange for Montgomery.
"The Lions' David Montgomery wants out, has a reasonable contract (owed $6 million in 2026) and is 28," wrote Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
“That has value. Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return." he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
