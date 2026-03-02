Edit Profile
    David Montgomery news: Why did Lions trade RB to Texans? Possible reasons

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 10:09 PM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    Why did Detroit Lions trade Running back to Houston Texans? possible reasons (AP)
    The Detroit Lions have traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

    The Detroit Lions are making a big change in their backfield. The team has decided to move on from its two-running-back combination, ending the partnership that fans nicknamed “Knuckles from Sonic.”

    According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Running back David Montgomery has been traded to the Houston Texans on Monday. In an updated post on X, Rapoport reported that Houston will send a fourth-round draft pick, a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs to Detroit in exchange for Montgomery.

    "The Lions' David Montgomery wants out, has a reasonable contract (owed $6 million in 2026) and is 28," wrote Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

    “That has value. Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return." he added.

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

