Dominiq Ponder cause of death: What happened to the Colorado Buffaloes QB? Details of accident

Colorado Buffaloes backup QB Dominiq Ponder has died at the age of 23, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders confirmed in a post on social media. Ponder was involved in a single-car accident o that resulted in his death, local media in Colorado reported. Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder with former NFL player Ed Reed. (Dominiq Ponder/X) It was unclear when the accident happened. Coach Prime made the post on Monday evening. Sanders or the Ponder family did not mention the cause of death. On3 and the Daily Mail reported citing Buffaloes reported Scott Procter that Ponder was killed in a single car accident in Colorado. As of now, the details of the reported accident are unclear.

As of now, no other details regarding Ponder's death has been released. It is also unclear if anyone else was in the car with Ponder. "God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1," Sanders wrote on X.