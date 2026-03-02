Dominiq Ponder cause of death: What happened to the Colorado Buffaloes QB? Details of accident
Colorado Buffaloes QB Dominiq Ponder, 23, died in a single-car crash, confirmed by coach Deion Sanders on social media. Details of his accident are unclear.
Colorado Buffaloes backup QB Dominiq Ponder has died at the age of 23, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders confirmed in a post on social media. Ponder was involved in a single-car accident o that resulted in his death, local media in Colorado reported.
It was unclear when the accident happened. Coach Prime made the post on Monday evening. Sanders or the Ponder family did not mention the cause of death.
On3 and the Daily Mail reported citing Buffaloes reported Scott Procter that Ponder was killed in a single car accident in Colorado. As of now, the details of the reported accident are unclear.
As of now, no other details regarding Ponder's death has been released. It is also unclear if anyone else was in the car with Ponder.
"God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1," Sanders wrote on X.
Who Was Dominiq Ponder?
Ponder was a 23-year-old backup quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, originally from Opa Locka, Florida, who transferred to Colorado from Bethune-Cookman University and saw limited playing time in a few games as a reserve QB. He was known for his 6-foot-5 size and role, adding depth to the Buffaloes’ quarterback room under coach Deion Sanders.
He grew up in Opa Locka and played high school football at Carol City High School and Naples High School.
He only played once for the Buffaloes in the 2025-26 season, way back on November 2, 2025. In the brief appearance, he logged one unsuccessful attempt resulting in a sack and two carries.
