Deion Sanders' 5-word reaction to Shedeur breaking his record with Pro Bowl selection
Shedeur Sanders went from early struggles to Browns starter, earned a 2026 Pro Bowl nod as a replacement, prompting dad Deion Sanders to react.
From struggling at Cleveland at the start of the 2025-26 NFL season to becoming the starting QB by the end of it, Shedeur Sanders' rookie season with Browns will be well-remembered. And in all of it, he has made his dad, NFL legend Deion Sanders, nothing but proud.
Then, on Monday, the icing on the cake came in the form of a Pro-Bowl nod for Shedeur. The 23-year-old quarterback was selected for the AFC roster in the 2026 Pro Bowl as a replacement. Sanders will be filling in for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who is now going to the Super Bowl, per reports.
Notably, Shedeur broke a record by Deion Sanders with his selection in the Pro Bowl. Though Deion Sanders has made eight trips to the Pro Bowl in his career, he could not do it in his rookie season. In fact, it was only in his third season that Deion Sanders made it to the Pro Bowl.
As the news broke, 'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders reacted with a five-word message. "GOD IS GOOD SO GOOD!" the University of Colorado Boulder football coach wrote on X.
The 2026 Pro Bowl roster was initially announced on December 23, 2025. Shedeur Sanders was included with a late invite after the New England Patriots reached the Super Bowl.
Sanders played eight games for the Cleveland Browns this season. He completed 120 of the 212 passing attempts with seven touchdowns. He had a completion rate of 56.6%.
Deion Sanders Time At The Pro Bowl
Deion Sanders was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl eight times during his Hall of Fame career as a cornerback and return specialist. He earned Pro Bowl honors eight times in the 1990s with the Falcons, 49ers and Cowboys.
His Pro Bowl years spanned 1991–1994 and 1996–1999 while playing for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.
However, Coach Prime's first Pro Bowl selection came in 1991 - three years after he was drafted in 1989 as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons.
