Deion Sanders' 5-word reaction to Shedeur breaking his record with Pro Bowl selection

From struggling at Cleveland at the start of the 2025-26 NFL season to becoming the starting QB by the end of it, Shedeur Sanders' rookie season with Browns will be well-remembered. And in all of it, he has made his dad, NFL legend Deion Sanders, nothing but proud.

Then, on Monday, the icing on the cake came in the form of a Pro-Bowl nod for Shedeur. The 23-year-old quarterback was selected for the AFC roster in the 2026 Pro Bowl as a replacement. Sanders will be filling in for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who is now going to the Super Bowl, per reports.

Notably, Shedeur broke a record by Deion Sanders with his selection in the Pro Bowl. Though Deion Sanders has made eight trips to the Pro Bowl in his career, he could not do it in his rookie season. In fact, it was only in his third season that Deion Sanders made it to the Pro Bowl.

As the news broke, 'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders reacted with a five-word message. "GOD IS GOOD SO GOOD!" the University of Colorado Boulder football coach wrote on X.