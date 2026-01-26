Can Drake Maye become youngest QB to win Super Bowl? Patriots star joins elite list

Drake Maye has just taken the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. The 23-year-old, playing only his second NFL season, led his team to a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos to seal the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Patriots will now play the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks after the AFC Championship game (AP)

In a low-scoring game, Maye rushed for a first-half touchdown and painstakingly drove the ball downfield in a blizzard-hit second half to set up a decisive field goal.

Can Drake Maye become the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl? Maye was born on August 30, 2002. If he were to win the Super Bowl on February 8, here’s how it shakes out:

Drake Maye’s age on February 8

Age: 23 years, 162 days

Where that puts him historically That would make Maye the youngest starting quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl. He was drafted by the Patriots as the 3rd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Youngest QBs to win Super Bowl Ben Roethlisberger – 23 years, 11 months

Super Bowl XL (February 5, 2006) – Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks 21–10

Patrick Mahomes – 24 years, 4 months

Super Bowl LIV (February 2, 2020) – Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31–20

Tom Brady – 24 years, 5 months

Super Bowl XXXVI (February 3, 2002) – New England Patriots beat St. Louis Rams 20–17

Joe Montana – 25 years, 5 months

Super Bowl XVI (January 24, 1982) – San Francisco 49ers beat Cincinnati Bengals 26–21

Russell Wilson – 26 years, 4 months

Super Bowl XLVIII (February 2, 2014) – Seattle Seahawks beat Denver Broncos 43–8

Troy Aikman – 26 years, 5 months

Super Bowl XXVII (January 31, 1993) – Dallas Cowboys beat Buffalo Bills 52–17