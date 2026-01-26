Super Bowl 2026 opening odds: Seahawks vs Patriots - Who's the favorite? Spread, moneyline and more

Super Bowl 2026 opening odds: The finale is set. Sam Darnold's Seattle Seahawks will take on Drake Maye-led New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8. The opening odds have revealed a clear favorite.

Seattle Seahawks QB Darnold threw for a season-high 346 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba made 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown, and RB Kenneth Walker III rushed for 62 yards and a TD.

Seahawks’ Super Bowl history Seattle will be making its fourth Super Bowl appearance. The Seahawks are 1-2 in their previous trips, with a dominating win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Their last appearance came in the 2015 Super Bowl, a loss to New England.

New England Patriots Meanwhile, Drake Maye ran for a touchdown in the Patriots' win against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. With the victory, he has now become the second-youngest quarterback to start the Super Bowl at age 23, trailing only Dan Marino. The Patriots are in the Super Bowl for the 12th time.

Patriots’ Super Bowl history Super Bowl 60 marks New England’s 12th appearance on the league’s biggest stage, the most by any franchise. The Patriots hold a 6-5 record in Super Bowls, tied with the Steelers for the most championships in NFL history. A win would give New England sole possession of that record.

Super Bowl 60 betting outlook Oddsmakers have declared Seattle as the early favorite. The Seahawks opened as 3.5-point favorites, with a moneyline of -200 to win the Lombardi Trophy. New England enters as the underdog at around +170, while the over/under for total points is set at 46.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

As per BetMGM NFL odds, Seattle is predicted to beat Drake Maye's side, with the spread at -4.5. Moneyline: Seahawks (-235); Patriots (+195), Over/under: 46.5.

Note: Gambling always carries an element of risk. Only wager money that you can afford to lose without hardship. While we strive to provide accurate information, we cannot accept responsibility for any losses resulting from gambling. We also make every effort to ensure the information on this site is accurate and up to date.