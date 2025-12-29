Deion Sanders' dreadful reaction to Shedeur's interception is heartbreaking; ‘so embarrassed’ - Watch

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders greets his dad Deion Sanders (AP) Deion Sanders was visibly frustrated when he saw Shedeur throwing an interception vs the Steelers Deion Sanders was visibly frustrated. Attending the Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, Coach Prime was witness to his boy Shedeur's poor show at home. A video clip from the game showed Deion banging his head when the Browns QB threw an interception late in the game.

Even as the Browns led 10-6 at the time of writing this story, Shedeur was having a forgettable day. The rookie completed 17 of his 23 attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice and sacked as many times.

Moments after Shedeur's latest interception, the cameras panned to his father. Deion, sitting in the stands, covered his face with his hat.

“The agony of a parent,” NFL on CBS said. “The Deion Sanders react to this pick from Shedeur💀” a fan added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Deion had earlier spoken about watching his son make his NFL start.

“I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him, so that was strange,” the 58-year-old former NFL and MLB star noted at a Colorado press conference. “But it was good, and it was healthy, because I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

Shedeur, meanwhile, said his dad's support meant everything to him.

“Dad’s always going to be there. Even if everything goes wrong, he’s always going to be there. I’m just thankful that I have both my parents in my life and I have my whole family. That’s what life is about: family," Shedeur said.