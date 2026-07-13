The Old Farmer's Almanac has a fall forecast. Astrology has a different outlook for the season
The Old Farmer's Almanac, recently published its Fall 2026 forecast. In astrology, this event begins the Libra season.
The Old Farmer's Almanac, recently published its Fall 2026 forecast, predicting warmer-than-average conditions across much of the interior United States, cooler weather along the East Coast and Pacific Coast, and drier conditions in many parts of the country. But astrology has a different perspective for the fall season. Let's delve into what the experts say.
“The shift from summer to autumn is always a jarring experience for those sensitive to change," astrologer Babs Cheung told the New York Post.
Cheung added that alongside temperatures dropping and daylight waning, people's mindsets may also begin to shift around the autumn equinox. While weather changes mark the arrival of a new season, many astrologers view the equinox as a symbolic invitation to reflect, restore balance and prepare for the months ahead.
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Fall often signals a change in focus
Astrologers believe that the arrival of fall could encourage people to slow down after the busy pace of summer. The season may prompt people to review their priorities, strengthen daily routines and think about the months ahead.
Rather than chasing new beginnings, autumn often represents a period of taking stock. Many astrologers believe people could benefit from asking what has worked this year and what no longer deserves their energy.
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The symbolic meaning of the autumn equinox
The first day of fall also marks the autumn equinox, when day and night are nearly equal in length. In astrology, this event begins the Libra season, a zodiac sign that many astrologers associate with balance, fairness and relationships.
Because of these themes, some astrologers suggest the weeks after the equinox could offer a good time to improve communication, restore work-life balance or reconnect with loved ones. These ideas reflect symbolic interpretations rather than guaranteed outcomes.
A season for reflection
Before Libra season, the Sun moves through Virgo, a sign often linked with health, organisation and everyday habits. Some astrologers say this period may inspire people to tidy their homes, create practical routines or pay closer attention to their wellbeing.
Many spiritual practitioners also choose the fall season for journaling, meditation and gratitude practices. While these activities cannot predict the future, they may help people reflect on personal goals and approach the final months of the year with greater clarity.
The Old Farmer's Almanac offers one way to prepare for the season by looking at weather patterns. Astrology offers another by inviting people to think about personal growth. One focuses on the skies above, while the other encourages reflection on life here on Earth. Both reflect different traditions, and many people enjoy following each for its own purpose.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More