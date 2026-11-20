Apple developing its own AI agent to rival OpenAI, Anthropic and Grok: Report
Apple is reportedly developing an advanced AI agent that can autonomously control devices, use apps, browse the web and write code.
As AI firm Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in a record-breaking Wall Street debut Thursday, there were murmurs of a new move by tech giant Apple on the Artificial Intelligence front.
Bloomberg reported Thursday that Apple is looking to develop an AI agent of its own that can run device control, browsing, coding, and other apps on Apple operating systems. It is poised to compete with the likes of Meta’s Muse, ChatGPT’s Dots and Claude Code, the Bloomberg report claimed.
Bloomberg's report was based on the contents of fresh job posting by Apple for the purpose of developing autonomous AI agents. Mark Gurman, the executive editor of Bloomberg, said that the brief for the upcoming AI agent is "far beyond today’s Siri." Siri is Apple's built-in virtual assistant available across its range of devices.
"Apple’s own job listing spells out the ambition: An AI agent that can use a computer like a person, moving between browsers, apps, terminals and services, writing and debugging code, and deciding which tools to use to complete a task," Gurman wrote in an X post.
In the absence of an in-house computer-use AI agent, Apple's macOS allows users to enable agents of ChatGPT and other AI apps to carry out functions on Apple devices. Bloomberg reported that instead of the four steps required for authorisation previously, macOS 27.3 will require 14 steps. "Apple cites security; Some users see anti-competitiveness," Gurman wrote on X.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More