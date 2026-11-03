‘Sinking ship’: Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh's dig after three AAP MLAs join BJP

Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after three sitting party MLAs from Punjab AAP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing the development as a sign of a weakening government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "This is a sinking ship. They are paving the way for the BJP," Pargat Singh said. (X/ @PargatSOfficial)

Speaking to ANI, Pargat Singh alleged that the AAP leaders were paving the way for the BJP and claimed that central investigative agencies were being used to intimidate political leaders.

“This is a sinking ship. They are paving the way for the BJP. ED raids, CBI raids… I am telling my leaders: fight boldly. This is merely a tactic to scare and threaten people,” he said.

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The remarks come amid a political shake-up in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with 3 rebel AAP leaders joined the BJP earlier on Monday.

Three prominent AAP leaders, MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (Amritsar East/North), Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra (Sanour), and former Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (Samana), officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

AAP had suspended two MLAs, Pathanmajra and Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities earlier. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership.

Also Read: Big blow to AAP as three MLAs join BJP ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

On Monday, the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly accepted the resignations of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, declaring their Assembly seats vacant. AAP had previously suspended Pathanmajra and Jouramajra for anti-party activities and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on June 29, 2025.

This comes amid preparation for the 2027 Assembly Elections as AAP on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.