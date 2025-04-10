AAP MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra apologises to teachers for outburst at Samana School

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Thursday publicly apologised to teachers across Punjab for his recent behaviour at a government school in Samana, where he had expressed anger over the alleged mismanagement during a school event. AAP MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra lost his cool over what he termed “utter mismanagement” during an event was organised to inaugurate new infrastructure under the Punjab government’s Sikhiya Kranti initiative, at Flight Lt Mohit Garg Government Senior Secondary School in Samana. (HT Photo)

Acknowledging his mistake, Jouramajra said, “If I hurt anyone’s sentiments, I apologise to the teachers. They are our Gurus, we learn everything from them. They deserve respect, and I sincerely apologise to every teacher in the state.”

He further clarified that he does not have any personal animosity with any teacher.

Teachers had threatened to burn effigies

The apology came in the wake of strong backlash from the teaching community. Government schoolteachers had announced statewide protests on April 11, including the burning of effigies of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, education minister Harjot Bains, and Jouramajra himself.

The controversy stems from an incident on Monday when Jouramajra attended a function at the Flight Lt Mohit Garg Government Senior Secondary School in Samana as the chief guest. The event was organised to inaugurate new infrastructure under the Punjab government’s Sikhiya Kranti initiative.

During the programme, Jouramajra lost his cool over what he termed “utter mismanagement.” Addressing the gathering, he said, “Is this a planned programme? This is a completely failed programme. Why were parents not informed? Teachers have no command over their students who are roaming freely. Is this even a school? I don’t know how you teach them if you don’t have control over the students.” He also said he would file a written complaint with the chief minister and the education minister regarding the issue.

Reacting to the apology, Hardeep Toderpur, senior leader of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, “We accept his apology. It is good that he realised his mistake. We urge him to be more careful in the future and refrain from such behaviour with teachers.”