Congress sarpanch and five others booked for murder of 40-year-old man in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A local Congress sarpanch and his associates allegedly murdered a 40-year-old man using sharp-edged weapons at Gurdaspur’s Pracha village on Tuesday night. Bikramjit Singh, also known as Bikku, worked for a private firm in Delhi and is survived by his wife and nine-year-old son. (HT)

The victim, Bikramjit Singh, also known as Bikku, worked for a private firm in Delhi.

Police booked the sarpanch, Rajkaran Singh, and his accomplices Harpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Malkit Singh, Manjinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh under various charges, including murder.

The victim’s brother Jagroop Singh told police there was a long-standing feud between the sarpanch and Bikram.

Jagroop narrated that Bikramjit was returning home from Fatehgarh Churian on his scooter on Tuesday night when the sarpanch and his accomplices waylaid him near the village turn, where they had been lying in wait.

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The attackers launched a brutal assault with sharp weapons, leaving Bikramjit severely wounded. He was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar for emergency medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Maleval Chowki in-charge Nand Lal Bhatti said a case was registered under Sections 103 (murder), 191 (3) (rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dera Baba Nanak police station following a statement by Jagroop.

He said police teams had been deputed to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

The victim leaves behind his wife, Harpreet Kaur, and nine-year-old son, Navraj Singh.