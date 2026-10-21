Punjab: AAP ex-sarpanch, 2 others held in 15-kg heroin case

Six days after Punjab Police constable Karandeep Singh was allegedly caught with 15 kg heroin near Tarn Taran district, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three more people in that case, including a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch. Karandeep was deployed within a specialised anti-drone unit of the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran district. (HT File)

Karandeep was deployed within a specialised anti-drone unit of the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran district.

Those arrested have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch from Rajoke village, Vishal Singh alias Babbu Bhuse and Sukhmanpreet Kaur, a Delhi resident.

According to NCB sources, the former sarpanch allegedly facilitated numerous consignments by keeping track of the constable’s official rosters, while Kaur reportedly acted as a courier to collect shipments on behalf of operatives based in other states.

An NCB official said, “Main accused Karandeep was in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and collected drone-dropped heroin for onward delivery in Punjab. He also sold advanced drone-movement information to Lakhwinder”.

“Vishal was an associate of Karandeep. He accompanied him to retrieve drone-dropped consignments, including the seized 15 kg heroin, while Lakhwinder paid Karandeep for advance information on drone movements and drop locations. Repeated drone drops of pistols and narcotics were reported at or near his residence,” he said on condition of anonymity.

According to the investigation, Sukhmanpreet received about 500g heroin from Karandeep for ₹70,000 at the behest of her friend.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had set up a checkpoint near the Chahal Drain on October 13. During routine vehicle scanning, they intercepted a suspicious car and conducted a thorough search, recovering a large consignment of heroin. The arrested accused was handed over to the NCB.

Cop among 3 held with opium in Tarn Taran

Almost a week after a Punjab Police constable was held with 15 kg of heroin, another personnel posted as a gunman with former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested with 525 gm of opium along with two other persons in Tarn Taran district. The arrested accused were handed over to the NCB.

Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said teams of Punjab Police and the BSF arrested the trio. The arrested Punjab Police personnel was identified as Amarjit Singh of Sulayni village in Ferozepur. His aides have been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Saner Road, Zira, and Jagbir Singh of Buiyan village, Ferozepur.

They were arrested from the area falling under Khalra police station in Tarn Taran. A Bolero vehicle was also seized from the accused. The arrests were made near Border Outpost Mangli during a search operation conducted by the BSF and Khalra police at 5 pm, according to information.

Zira said he had previously approached the Punjab and Haryana high court expressing concerns over his security amid threats allegedly issued by gangsters.

He said his earlier gunman had proceeded on leave due to illness. A replacement was sent on the directions of the Ferozepur SSP.

Zira claimed that he had raised concerns about the replacement’s suitability, alleging that the personnel attended duty for only about an hour before expressing unwillingness to continue and sought a transfer.