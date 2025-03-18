Sidhu Moosewala's brother's first birthday bash sees former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in attendance. Watch

The younger brother of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, Shubhdeep, celebrated his first birthday on Monday. He celebrated the special occasion with his family. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi shared a video as he joined them for the celebrations. (Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala’s baby brother wins hearts with adorable Holi look, fans say ‘legend is back'. See pics) Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother turned one year old.

Late Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother turns one

Taking to Instagram, Channi posted a brief clip in which the toddler was seen in his mother Charan Kaur's arms. All the family members and other guests stood around them as he cut the cake. They also clapped and sang the birthday song. After cutting the cake, Channi tried to feed the baby some of it.

Shubhdeep's birthday party was all about fun

The words on the video read, "Happy birthday Sidhu saab (cake and red heart emojis)." For the event, the baby wore a black kurta, pyjama and pink turban. A huge cutout of Sidhu was seen in the background. Colourful balloons were decorated around it. In another clip, his father, Balkaur Singh, was also seen next to his wife and son.

More about Shubhdeep

Last year after welcoming his son, Balkaur had shared posts on Instagram giving glimpse of the baby. He had captioned the post in Punjabi, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and I'm thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (folded hands emoji)."

About Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa. The incident took place a day after his security cover was withdrawn as a part of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture in the state. Sidhu had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.