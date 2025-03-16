Sidhu Moose Wala’s baby brother wins hearts with adorable Holi look, fans say ‘legend is back'. See pics

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in 2022, continues to live on in the memories of his fans. On Friday, the singer's uncle, Sahibpartap Singh Sidhu, shared a picture of Sidhu's younger brother, Shubhdeep, from Holi celebrations, and his adorable look has taken the internet by storm. Sidhu Moose Wala's brother Shubhdeep's Holi look reminds fans of the late singer.

(Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala lives on: Singer's 9th posthumous track Lock gets almost 8 million views in less than 2 days)

Shubhdeep's Holi look

On the occasion of Holi, Sidhu's uncle shared an adorable picture of the late singer's brother, Shubhdeep. He was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama along with traditional footwear and a blue turban. Sitting on a bed and soaking up the warmth of the sun, his face was covered in Holi colours. Shubhdeep’s festive look had fans gushing over his cuteness.

The internet showered love on Shubhdeep’s pictures. One fan commented, "He looks so cute." Another wrote, "Sidhu paaji is back." A third comment read, "Legends never die." Another fan exclaimed, "Ohh God, he's soooooo cute!" while someone else wrote, "Looks like a LEGEND."

Earlier, Sidhu's uncle also shared a video of Shubhdeep sitting on a tractor, held by his father, Balkaur Sidhu. The baby laughed and looked at the rest of the family standing around the tractor. The video melted the hearts of the late singer's fans.

Shubhdeep's birth

In March 2024, Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after the singer was killed in Punjab. Announcing the birth of their child, Balkaur wrote on Instagram, "With the blessings of the lakhs and crores who love Shubhdeep, Akal Purakh (Almighty) has given us a younger brother for Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love.” According to media reports, Sidhu’s mother underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to conceive the baby. They revealed the child's face in November, sending fans into a frenzy.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May 2022 in Jawaharke village, Mansa, Punjab. According to reports, the assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat. Shortly after the incident, police blamed Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the singer's murder.