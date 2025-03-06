Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother seen with family in adorable moment, fans pray for his wellbeing. Watch

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in 2022, but he continues to live in the memory of countless fans and well wishers. Now, Sahibpartap Singh Sidhu, who is the uncle of the late singer, took to Instagram to post a video which gave fans a glimpse of Sidhu's younger brother Shubhdeep. The adorable video has now gone viral on the internet, with fans showering well wishes on the family. (Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala lives on: Singer's 9th posthumous track Lock gets almost 8 million views in less than 2 days) Sidhu Moose Wala's younger brother Subhadeep looked cute as a button in the latest video.

Sidhu Moose Wala's younger brother seen with family

In the heartwarming video, Subhadeep was seen on a tractor, being held by his father Balkaur Sidhu. The baby laughed and looked at the rest of the family who stood around the tractor. He was seen laughing and playing with his father.

Fan reactions

Taking to the comments, several fans reacted with red heart emoticons. A fan commented, “May parents and Sidhu brother have long lives.” A second fan said, “Punjab di jind jaan hun ik eh roop dekh k hi skoon milda (Just a sight of him gives all of us Punjabis so much hope).” A comment read, “May the almighty bless this family at all times.”

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents took to Instagram to share the first picture of their second child, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu last year in November. They also shared a video in another post which introduces Shubhdeep through pictures. Several photographs of Balkaur, Charan and Sidhu are seen in the clip, following which Shubhdeep makes an appearance.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. Reportedly, the assailants had fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.