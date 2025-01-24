Sidhu Moose Wala lives on: Singer's 9th posthumous track Lock gets almost 8 million views in less than 2 days

New song Lock drops

Sidhu's ninth posthumous track, Lock, dropped on YouTube on Thursday. In less than two days, the song has already garnered 7.9 million views on the platform. The three-minute track is composed by The Kidd and put together by Navkaran Brar. The vocals and music are by Sidhu.

Previous posthumous songs

Lock isn't Sidhu's first posthumous song to gain instant popularity. In fact, all his previous eight posthumous tracks are quite popular. His first after death, SYL, was dropped merely a month after he was shot dead by gunmen on the orders of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, in Jawaharke village near Mansa. However, SYL, was taken off YouTube after getting millions of views and likes because of its controversial stand. In the track, Sidhu dared against sharing a drop of water with any other state amid the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal.

Vaar, his second posthumous song, released in the same year, was based on the bravery of Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of Khalsa Fauj during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. It has 63 million views on YouTube. The third, Mera Na, released in 2023 and also features Nigerian rapper Burna Boy and Steel Banglez, a UK-based music composer. That has 70 million views. The fourth, Chorni, released in the same year, portrayed Sidhu as a ferocious Jatt of Punjab's Malwa region. It has 78 million views.

The fifth posthumous song, Watch Out, also released in 2023, has 44 million views. Drippy, which featured Mxcri and AR Paisley, dropped last year, and has 90 million views. The seventh, 410, also released last year, has 57 million views. And the eight one, Attach, has 31 million views. That also released in 2024. Sidhu kicked off his singing career in 2016, but broke out only in 2018 with the track So High and his first album, PBX 1.