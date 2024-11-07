Sidhu Moosewala's parents reveal the face of his baby brother, Shubhdeep. See pic

Late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, were blessed with a baby boy in March this year. Now, they have shared the first picture of their youngest son on social media. Also read: Sidhu Moosewala's father and baby brother feature on Times Square billboard; fans react. Watch Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy in March this year.

Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother makes Insta debut

On Thursday, Sidhu Moose wala's parents took to Instagram to share the first picture of their second child, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. They also wrote a caption in Punjabi, in which they expressed their gratitude towards God for blessing them with another son.

They also shared a video in another post which introduces Shubhdeep through pictures. Several photographs of Balkaur, Charan and Sidhu are seen in the clip, following which Shubhdeep makes an appearance. He is nestled in the lap of his parents.

Social media users were happy to see the picture and expressed their views in the comment section. “Sidhu is Back,” read one comment, with another reading, “Only Sidhu Moose Wala”.

“Cute ... very pretty baby,” wrote one user, with one sharing, “Baby mosewala is look like his big brother”.

“So soooo cuteeee... lots of love...all my prayers,” wrote one social media user.

About Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother

This year, in March, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after the singer was killed in Punjab. Balkaur Singh announced the birth of his newborn boy by sharing a picture with him and a portrait of Sidhu’s social media platforms.

“With the blessings of the lakhs and crores who love Subhdeep, Akal Purakh (Almighty) has given us younger brother of Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to media reports, Sidhu’s mother underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive the baby.

About Sidhu Moosewala’s death

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. Reportedly, the assailants had fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Shortly after his death, the Punjab police blamed Canada-based singer Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the murder after Brar, in a purported Facebook post, took the responsibility.