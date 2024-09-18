Internet reacts as Sidhu Moosewala song plays during London Fashion Week as models walk down the ramp. Watch

‘Perfect for the runway’

The label reshared a video on Instagram from the show that was shared with the caption, "For the culture..." Many reacted to the video. An Instagram user said, "Works so well (clapping emojis)." Another commented, "Perfect for the runway."

A comment also read, "They’ve got good taste." Another praised the label for choosing the song, writing, “As they should.” Many also dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Check out the video:

More about the late singer

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, 2022. His last song, SYL, was released posthumously in June 2022.

Shortly after his death, the Punjab police blamed Canada-based singer Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the murder after the former, in a purported Facebook post, took responsibility. Reportedly, the assailants had fired over 30 rounds at Sidhu, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The Punjabi singer-rapper's death had triggered a political row in the state amid calls for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government. The death was reported just a day after his security was downgraded. Sidhu had fought from Mansa in the 2019 assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. He is survived by his father, Balkaur Singh, and his mother, Charan Kaur.

Earlier this year, Sidhu’s parents were blessed with a baby boy. They named their son Shubhdeep after Sidhu, his late brother, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.