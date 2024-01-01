Who is Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala's alleged killer, ex-cop's son who reached Canada on student visa?

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday declared Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar a designated terrorist. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has been associated with the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa and was involved in multiple murders, arms and ammunition smuggling and fomenting radical ideology. Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the murder of Indian rap star and Congress politician, Sidhu Moose Wala.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the murder of Indian rap star and Congress politician, Sidhu Moose Wala. He said he got the star killed to avenge the murder of a student leader in Punjab in 2022.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Goldy Brar had moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. From there, he has been running his subversive activities, including ordering hits on opponents and extorting money from high net worth individuals.

In May last year, he featured in Canada's most wanted list. He was in the 15th spot on the list, wanted for murder, conspiracy, illegal firearms trade and attempted murder.

Goldy Brar is originally from Punjab's Muktsar. He is the son of a former Punjab police personnel.

Also read: Goldy Brar declared 'terrorist' under UAPA; here's what Centre said on criminal

When he moved to Canada, he had no major criminal case against him. There had been minor violence cases against him in Punjab, but he was acquitted in all of them.

However, after reaching the country, he took over jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations.

He allegedly runs contract killing and extortion rackets in India from Canada. He is wanted in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

In 2022, an Interpol notice was issued against Goldy Brar. He later reportedly moved to the United States.

He shot to limelight after he took the responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala.

Also read: Goldy Brar: Punjab cop’s son is now Canada’s most wanted

According to the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in the Moose Wala murder case, Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the killing. Brar claimed that he got Moose Wala killed to avenge the death of another student leader Vicky Middukhera.

He is also accused of murdering Faridkot Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar alias Pehalwan, which police claimed he did to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar.

Brar is also accused of killing an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case.

In March last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had charged him with having links with Babbar Khalsa International and Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

His father Shamsher Singh was an assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab police.