‘Goldy Brar not killed’: US police on rumours of Sidhu Moosewala murder suspect

US police authorities have dismissed rumours of the death of Satwinder Singh, alias Satinderjit Singh or Goldy Brar, an India-designated terrorist and prime suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Social media posts circulated on Wednesday had claimed that Goldy Brar, an associate of the Lawerence Bishnoi gang, was shot in the US. Gangster Goldy Brar (HT Photo)

Two men were shot in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, California, following a fight. One of them who succumbed to injuries in the hospital was speculated to be Goldy Brar. However, the Fresno police department clarified that these reports were unfounded.

Public information officer Lieutenant William Dooley said, "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is 'Goldy Brar,' we can confirm that this is absolutely not true," news agency IANS reported.

Who is Goldy Brar?

• Goldy Brar gained notoriety as the prime suspect in the murder of rap star and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala. He claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder, citing vengeance for the killing of a student leader in Punjab in 2022.

• After moving to Canada in 2017 on a student visa, he took over operations for jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He allegedly orchestrates criminal activities including ordering hits and extortion.

• He appeared on Canada's most wanted list in May last year, wanted for various crimes including murder and illegal firearms trade.

• Originally from Punjab's Muktsar, Brar is the son of a former Punjab police personnel. His father, Shamsher Singh, was an assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab police.

• Brar is wanted in over 50 cases of murder, attempted murder, and extortion in India. The ministry of home affairs in Januaray 2024 declared him a designated terrorist for his association with the terrorist group Babbar Khalsa and is alleged to be involved in multiple murders, arms and ammunition smuggling and fomenting radical ideology.

• In 2022, Interpol issued a notice against him, and he reportedly relocated to the United States.