Gangster Goldy Brar declared a terrorist

New Delhi The Union home ministry on Monday designated Satwinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar — a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who allegedly indulges in anti-India activities with pro-Khalistan extremist outfits in Canada — a “terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, according to an official notification . In June, Interpol issued red-corner notices against Goldy Brar after a request was sent by the Punjab Police to the Interpol through the CBI.

Brar, 29,against whom Interpol issued a red notice in June 2022, is believed to be based in Brampton, a city in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area. He allegedly supervises activities of the Bishnoi gang, besides assisting pro-Khalistan outfits such as Babbar Khalsa International in smuggling weapons and drugs, helping in targeted killings, and recruiting youngsters. A red notice, which is a global arrest warrant, restricts movement of a fugitive to other countries.

Originally from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Brar arranged a hit on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022, and claimed responsibility for it on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. He is also on Canada’s 25 most wanted list. Bishnoi, who has multiple cases against him in both Delhi and Punjab, is currently in jail.

It was reported last year that Brar may have moved to the US, even as Indian agencies were tracking gangsters from Punjab based in Canada.

“Brar backed by cross border agency was involved in multiple killing and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms,” according to a home ministry notification issued on Monday. “He has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.”

Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities, the notification added.

Designating a person a terrorist under UAPA allows agencies to attach their properties, conduct trial against them in absentia, and make a stronger case for extradition.

Indian agencies claim that Brar moved to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He has since been working closely with Babbar Khalsa terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and other pro- Khalistani extremists and providing them logistics from Bishnoi gang, an official said, declining to be named.

Landa was designated as a terrorist by the home ministry last week.

The National Investigation Agency established that Brar was managing the Bishnoi gang’s money in Canada, HT reported on September 24. The funds generated from the gang’s activities such as “extortion, illegal liquor, arms smuggling business, etc was sent to Goldy Brar and one Satbir Singh alias Sam in Canada through hawala for further investment as well as for funding the radical activities of pro-Khalistan elements...,” said the charge sheet filed in March 2022 against 14 persons, who are part of a larger Khalistan-gangster nexus.

The money was also invested in yachts, used in financing movies, and to organise the Canadian Premier League, it said.

Indian agencies are in touch with Canadian authorities over extradition or deportation of Brar and another important gangster-turned-Khalistani — Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala.

The Enforcement Directorate, too, is investigating Bishnoi and Brar’s funding activities in India, Canada, Thailand and Malaysia.