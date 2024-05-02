Moose Wala murder: Mansa court orders framing of charges against Bishnoi, 26 others

Nearly two years after the sensational killing of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, the Mansa court on Wednesday framed charges against 27 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. On May 29, 2022, six shooters gunned down Sidhu Moose Wala when he along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Mansa district and sessions judge HS Grewal ordered framing of charges under Sections 302 (murder), 307 ( murder bid), 341 (wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 109 (an act or offence committed in consequence of abetment), 212 ( harbouring offender) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of the Arms Act and Prisons Act against the 27 accused. The court will start hearing the prosecution evidence from May 20.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary chargesheets, against 34 accused, including gangsters Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Of the total 34 accused, the police have arrested 29. Two accused, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Three accused, including Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra, are absconding and are believed to be abroad. Two shooters, Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa, were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar before the filing of the chargesheets.

According to the chargesheet, masterminds Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria planned the murder from behind the bars in Tihar jail. The remaining accused include four shooters – Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep – Saraj Sandhu alias Mintoo (provided two Punjab module shooters Mannu and Roopa), Monu Dagar (roped in shooters Fauji and Sersa), Manpreet Manna (arranged a Corolla car for Punjab module shooters), Manpreet Bhau (delivered car on Manna’s directions), Sandeep alias Kekra (did reccee and gave real-time information to Goldy Brar when Moose Wala left house), Deepak alias Tinu (provided logistic support), Naseeb Din and Pawan Bishnoi (both helped in arranging Bolero used in the crime), Charanjit Singh alias Chetan (provided logistics support and sheltered shooters), Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi (did recce), Keshav Kumar (picked shooters after killing), Sachin Bhiwani (harboured shooters), Bittu Singh (conducted recce), Baldev Singh Nikku(recce), Jagtar Singh (recce), Manpreet Singh alias Mani Rayia (provided shelter to shooter and arranged weapons), Joginder Singh Joga (sheltered shooters), Arshad Khan (arranged Bolero), Rajinder Joker and Kapil Pandit (both helped shooters in escape after killing).

Sachin Bishnoi, who is the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled to Azerbaijan using a forged passport after planning the murder. He was detained by the authorities there. After fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan, he was sent back in August last year.

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh welcomed farming of charges against the accused. “Now the trial will finally start with the recording of statements. The accused have tried their best to delay the trial but we are happy that things are moving in the right direction. Hope the accused will be punished as soon as possible,” he added.

Court dismisses discharge pleas of accused

The court also dismissed the applications moved by Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria, Jagtar Singh and Charanjeet Singh alias Chetan, seeking discharge from the case, claiming that they were “not involved” in the killing of the singer.

On December 12 last year, Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria had moved the Mansa trial court seeking discharge in the case. However, both gangsters had claimed responsibility for killing of the Punjabi singer on social media. In January, Jagtar and Chetan had also moved similar applications in the court.

The SIT probing singer’s murder submitted its reply in the trial court opposing the applications moved by the accused and claimed there is direct evidence against them.