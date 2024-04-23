Five members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Dera Bassi

In a gang rivalry, Dera Bassi police have arrested five shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with six illegal weapons besides two live cartridges and a stolen bike. Dera Bassi police officials with the recovered weapons on Monday. (HT photo)

The gang was eyeing to eliminate a prominent rival gang member residing in Dera Bassi and thus brought weapons from Rajasthan.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The accused were identified as Harshpreet Singh and Rajvir Singh of Ambala, Kartik alias Ashu of Dera Bassi, Ramandeep of Panchkula and the key shooter Jaideep of Rajasthan.

Police earlier nabbed Harshpreet Singh and Rajvir Singh and recovered two .32 bore pistols and a .12 bore gun, besides a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde vows to ‘finish Lawrence Bishnoi’ after meeting actor Salman Khan

ASP Vaibhav Chaudhary said that police received information that both the accused, after stealing a bike and changing the number plate, were coming towards Dera Bassi from Ambala on the same bike and thus were held at a check post.

During the investigation, both the accused disclosed that they had to pick Kartik from the local bus stand to execute a target killing.

Police then nabbed Kartik with a .12 bore illegal rifle at the local bus stand.

Following the disclosure by the trio, police further arrested Ramandeep with a .32 bore pistol and the key shooter Jaideep with two pistols including a .30 bore and .32 bore pistol besides two live cartridges and three magazines.

Dera Bassi Station House Officer Ajitesh Kaushal said that Jaideep Rajasthani was in touch with gangster Mintu Modasia who is lodged in Bhiwani jail.

“Mintu is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and operates his module following the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi. Jaideep who has a criminal past, along with co-accused had planned a big crime in Dera Bassi but they all were held”, SHO said.

Also Read | Plan to fire at Salman Khan's house hatched in US by Lawrence Bishnoi's man: Report

Meanwhile senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said that Jaideep, who was the kingpin, gave the task to the co-accused to target a rival of the gang.

“The accused were targeting someone but we are yet to ascertain if they just wanted to threaten him or were planning to kill him. The target had some old dispute with Kartik who financially supported the gang members aging between early twenties”, Garg said.

Weapons purchased online

SSP Garg said that the gang purchased the weapons online. The accused paid around ₹40,000 for each weapon.

“Our teams are also tracking the accused who sold the weapons online”, the SSP said.

All the accused have been booked under Arms Act at Dera Bassi police station.