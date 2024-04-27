Salman Khan house firing: Look out notice issued against Anmol Bishnoi

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued a look out circular (LOC) against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, in connection with the April 14 firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra's Galaxy apartments in Mumbai. Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, is currently absconding

"Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case. Anmol Bishnoi stays in Canada and travels to the USA. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which he claimed responsibility for the firing, was traced to Portugal," news agency PTI quoted a Mumbai police official.

The official also said police are likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat, and was also contemplating invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

This comes after Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported social media post, claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside the actor's residence. The police have identified him as a wanted accused in the case.

The purported Facebook post by Anmol, who is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US, read, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of this social media post.

Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, is currently absconding and escaped abroad on a fake passport. In April last year, he was spotted partying with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Maan in the US.

Meanwhile, the two shooters, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both residents of Bihar, were arrested from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat’s Kutch district on April 16 by the crime branch along with Sonu Kumar Subhash Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), who had allegedly provided the formers country-made pistols and cartridges.

The crime branch team later recovered two pistols, magazines, and bullets from the Tapi River in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing.

(With inputs from agencies)